Irrigated cropland yields 240 bpa in southern Nebraska

Post Farms is finished with corn harvest, although the process was delayed due to rain.
Our area received 2 inches of moisture between Oct. 24 and 25, just as harvesters were eyeing the finish line. For some, attempts at re-starting late that week were hampered by high moisture levels. Ours ranged from 14-18%, but were fairly consistent at 14-15. Given the length of time this variety of corn remained green, the low moisture content was a welcome surprise.
The first of November found us getting a rain-snow mix, another slight delay. As always, farm life – and the daily decisions about how best to spend one’s time and energy – revolve around the weather. In spite of the delays, we count the moisture as a blessing, as it has been so dry in recent months. Overall, yields were consistently around 240 bushels to the acre on irrigated cropland.
I couldn’t help feeling gratitude for the great piles of corn and sorghum I saw heaped outside one area elevator. The earthy red and yellow colors certainly enhance the beauty of autumn. Always, in the front of my mind during harvest, is the memory of my elderly grandfather driving to the fields to check progress. Without fail, he’d bring home a stalk of milo that he’d keep on his porch ledge.
Our local ag teacher and seven students recently traveled to Indianapolis with area schools to attend the national FFA convention. Thanks to technology, students who stayed home were able to watch portions of it online.
The Blue Hill FFA chapter was a 2021 National Chapter award winner, receiving a two-star gold rating. The award is based on a variety of chapter activities centered on leadership, community and agricultural development.
Teacher Melissa Bonifas has been at Blue Hill High School for the past 22 years and is also helping to foster an FFA alumni program. Go Bobcats! Blue Hill FFA students even designed their own T-shirt that has been printed by the school’s art department in their own in-house print shop.
A recent short school week gave me the opportunity to fire up the mower and weed eater one last time in an effort to get the lawn and barnyard trimmed up before winter. Hopefully this will provide a jump start on getting things in shape next spring. Between having the house sided, dry weather and a busy work schedule, my yard had been neglected and was looking rather raggedy.
In anticipation of a hard freeze that was predicted for our area, I gathered the last bit of garden produce. In addition to volunteer squash I found while mowing, I picked about three gallons of green tomatoes, hoping to try my hand at pickles or salsa. I was happy to find a green pepper and three nice-sized red onions as well.
Late last summer, I put into the ground a red onion I’d originally bought for cooking. After setting in the fridge for too long, it went bad, but also sprouted. Upon digging up the new growth, I cut off the roots and put them back in the ground. We’ll see what transpires next spring!
I also brought my beautiful pink geranium inside for the winter. Once acclimated to the great indoors, it will need re-potting. After purchasing it at the local FFA plant sale two years ago, I put it in an old chamber pot I’d found when I first moved back to the farm. But as of late last summer, it has flourished to the point of needing either to be divided or put into a larger container.
Last year, I wintered over a number of potted flowers. While it’s somewhat of a cost savings and nice to be able to keep some of those interesting colors around from season to season, I’ve decided to save only a few this year. Caring for them all through the winter proved inconvenient.
I’ve acquired a large quantity of both flower and vegetable seed and plan to start them in late winter or early spring. My hang-up always seems to be a busy off-the-farm work schedule during the spring, and the best of intentions tend to go by the wayside. But, as any farmer can tell you, hope springs eternal!
As we gather in the final fruits of our spring and summer labors, we confidently look forward to the cycle of new life that awaits us in the spring.