Irrigation in full force during triple digit days

The “dog days of summer” seem replete with drama this year. Heat, humidity, dry conditions, and summer storms all seem to be vying for top billing. Toss into the mix irrigation and county fairs, and there’s almost never a dull moment!
The nearly triple-digit temps of the past week will definitely take a toll on pasture and dryland crops. While root fertilization helps boost yields in poorer areas, only time will tell how things wash out in the end. Pivot and gravity irrigation are in full force both in our fields and throughout the neighborhood. It’s good to see the water coming through the corn rows once again at the home place. Of course, we’re immensely grateful for the reservoir of groundwater over which we live, giving the crops every advantage toward an excellent yield.
Fields are showing evidence of insect infestation, although we’re probably a week to 10 days away from seeing to what extent. Of course, we’ll be keeping a close eye on that situation. As with much of farming, it’s a waiting game and a matter of keeping faith in a good creator to bring it all to fruition in the fall.
While it’s easy to get mired in the cornrows of house and yard work, this past weekend found me traveling an hour west to Kearney to play organ for the wedding of an area farm couple. For me, it was a welcome chance to play a fabulous new church organ and to enjoy great food and fellowship with relatives, friends and co-workers.
The joke going around at the reception was that the couple were honeymoon-bound for the Webster County Fair. Showing animals is a major tradition for the groom’s family, and reports were that this down-to-earth young couple didn’t plan on missing any of the fun.
The drive home was beautiful, with brilliant sunlight beaming through a horizon of heavy clouds. Once back at the farm, a check of Facebook showed that I’d left Kearney just ahead of a storm that did spot damage across the region. Here at home, we experienced high winds and ended up with about three-quarters of an inch of rain in the gauge. The cooling breezes were a welcome respite from the past week’s intense heat and humidity.
Sunshine and shadow certainly seem to go hand-in-hand as we journey down the path of life. Our neighborhood has recently mourned the loss of a young farmer to a vehicular accident. He was his parents’ only son, as well as a husband and father of two toddlers. Some things defy explanation, and all we can do is keep faith and uphold the family in prayer.
This is the time of year when I start thinking about the volunteer trees in my life. Paradise and elm grow prodigiously here, usually where you don’t want them. We have a number growing around our steel building, and some are on the cusp of getting too large for me to handle. Elm trees are also taking over the grassy hill to the east of our house. These are two areas I hope to get cleaned up before the summer is out.
People always talk about the one kitchen item they wouldn’t want to be without, as well as the one farm tool necessary for daily survival. In the kitchen, that’s Grandma Post’s metal spatula, and around the farm, it’s my reciprocating saw and my dad’s chainsaw. Both are invaluable for making short work of the volunteer trees.
My “musician’s rule” of never touching saws has changed in the last decade since I moved back to the farm. There are certain safety measures one can take, like disengaging the battery between uses. It also helps just to get a feel for how the chainsaw works by making some easier practice runs on solid ground before climbing a ladder.
Amidst all of this, the past six weeks have found me training for a new position as director of the Blue Hill Public Library. My predecessor was a friend from high school with whom I’d lost contact, so it was fun to re-connect. While it may be late in the game to be starting a new career, it seemed a great opportunity to put skills and past experiences to good use in serving our rural community. Frequently running through my mind however, is the phrase, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks!”
On that note, my new dog Waylon and I recently embarked on obedience training at a vintage farmstead near Hastings. I’m thoroughly convinced that obedience school is 70% human training and 30% canine training! So much information was shared in our first session that, for the life of me, I couldn’t remember two-thirds of what we were supposed to be practicing. Session Two may find me in the doghouse, but Waylon is a quick study, and I have high hopes for us both!