Irrigation season brings up memories of farm kid antics

Independence Day celebration brings with it hot weather, along with full-on haying and irrigation season.
These days, the cattle tend to take refuge in a stand of trees near the spring water, emerging only in the coolness of morning and evening. We’ve been swathing and baling hay, and at the Post Farms “home place” where I live, irrigation pipe was laid out last week in preparation for starting up the well.
This past week found me in Norfolk putting the final touches on my annual Fourth of July concert, an event I’ve helped organize over the course of the past 27 years. One of our musicians, a farmer near Randolph, reported that while checking pivots, he paused to listen to the regimental trumpet part for a Sousa march we’re playing. Now that’s dedication, and one of the many reasons I keep returning year after year to do the concert.
Since I’ve spent more time off the farm than on, I’ll reach back into my memory for a couple irrigation stories to share with you. Up until a few years ago, our home-place well featured a spigot from which one could draw clean, cold drinking water throughout irrigation season.
Years back when my sisters and I were helping our dad to open gates and we got a certain distance from the spigot, we simply drank out of the pipe. None of us ever got sick from doing so, despite the critters that had probably run through. Drinking out of the pipe was pretty much a necessity since we always irrigated during the heat of the day in order to avoid the mosquitos. To this day, I think that it’s not truly hot unless one is heaving irrigation pipe in triple-digit temps!
As my dad assigned each of my sisters and me several lengths of pipe to work, opening and closing gates was somewhat a solitary endeavor, offering plenty of opportunity for creative thinking. One day, my older sister and I decided it would be fun to wash our hair in the irrigation water. We presented the idea to our mom, who vetoed the plan. We decided to go ahead anyway, and snuck a bottle of shampoo out to the cornfield. My hair was nearly to my waist at that point, and getting all of the soap out of it with one’s head at ground level proved a challenge! And then, in the midst of this glorious shampoo party, who should come driving down the dirt lane but my dad! Amused, he stopped and asked what we were doing. We ’fessed up, begging him not to tell our mom. He laughed and drove away. Whether or not he told I never knew, but nary a word was said about our “hairy” escapade.
A couple summers later, when the corn was well over our heads, my sister and I decided we wanted to walk the cornfield from one end to the other. Of course, we weren’t bright enough to start just a few rows from the edge of the field! No, we were ready for a full-on adventure, and chose our entry at the center point of the cornrows. About a third of the way in, we began to feel lost. Pretty soon, that lost feeling turned to desperation. We were mired in an endless corn maze, from which there seemingly was no way out. The going was rough, obviously, and we hadn’t thought to bring anything along to eat or drink. Fortunately, we were both rational and old enough to know to stay in our rows and to keep pushing forward. Had we strayed from our rows, we truly might have become lost, with disastrous consequences. At long last, we arrived at the opposite end of the cornfield, and since we’d chosen to enter at center point, we came out about a quarter of a mile from our driveway. Once we got to the driveway, we faced better than a quarter-mile hike to the house. Not for all the tea in China would I undertake that again, but sometimes life experience is the best teacher!
Undoubtedly, supper that night featured corn on the cob. Our family always preferred field corn to sweet corn, and each summer, in the blazing kitchen, my mom would put up enough to last us through the winter. When my sisters and I were little, she always took us with her to gather corn, and well before I started kindergarten, I knew by the look of the silk and the feel of the ear in the husk whether the corn was ready to be picked and eaten.
Over the past 27 years, the only summer I haven’t done my Norfolk concert was during the 2020 pandemic. That year, after partaking in a small, socially distanced celebration with church friends, I came home early to feed animals and decided not to go back to town. Nonetheless, I found that by perching atop the irrigation pipe on the edge of the field I was able to see over the tops of the corn and thus take in the fireworks of both the Blue Hill and Lawrence communities, surrounded by the peacefulness of the “home place.” Our founding fathers were farmers and research agronomists without modern technology, yet they made time to build a nation. Here’s hoping that despite the busyness of the season you’ll take time to reflect upon all the good that our nation has stood for over the past 250 years. God bless the USA!