It takes all kinds in agriculture

Greetings friends from central Dickinson County in Abilene, Kansas. I hope that you are doing well and that you have thawed out from the arctic freeze.
We had a week of subzero temperatures. That caused a lot of havoc for us here in Kansas, as I am sure that it did for most of you reading this. We dealt with burst pipes as well as frozen water meters. That caused havoc on our personal dwellings, but we also had to fighting to keep animals alive and make sure that they had their basic needs met such as food, water and a warm place for the calves and younglings.
Oddly enough, with all of the subzero temperatures for such a long time, we did not get a lot of precipitation. Since I have last wrote to all of you, I believe that we have gotten only a half inch of moisture. We still find ourselves in a drought, but a good rain would fill up our ponds and really help our winter crops bounce back from the hit they took at the end of last year.
There are two schools of thought here in Kansas about when is the right time is for calving season. The old school thought is to have the calves in the late winter or late fall when the temperatures are not too cold or not too hot and bugs will be a minimal issue. However sickness becomes a serious concern for this school of calving. The new school approach to calving season is to have the calves in the spring so that pneumonia and other sickness becomes less of a concern and makes weaning the calf easier. However, heat and bugs can be a serious issue in this school of thought.
We find ourselves toward the old school approach, having the calves in the cold of the winter. We put out multiple straw bales for the calves to lay in to hopefully stay warm.
In the end, there is no right way or wrong way of doing things on the farm. There is just tradition and living by that tradition.
Tradition is also what drives us moving forward. The push right now is to get everything together and ready to start planting. Many of us start planting in the middle of April. Others wait until the end of May to start planting when the temperatures are warm and can ensure growth of the plants. Again, it boils down to what school of thought you subscribe to. For us, it is the old school approach to get the crop in the ground as soon as possible.
The lesson of this week is in the approach to life you find yourself in. Are you steeped in tradition or are you someone who pushes the boundaries of the agricultural world? What I have found is that for many of us, we are resistant to the other. If you are old school, you tend to subscribe to the thought that if it has worked in the past, then it will continue to work in the future. If you are new school, you believe that innovation is the only way to the future and that if the old way were right, then technology would not push the boundaries of agriculture.
What if, to be truly successful, we need a little bit of each approach? I know, I always seem to end these reports with the same message, but I think it bears repeating. We need each other more than ever. We need each other to get through this.
Use each other. Maybe something has been nagging at you this season to possibly try something different. Do your research. Ask around. Maybe someone has tried what you are thinking and they might be able to help you. Let’s work together, because we need each other.
Be well my friends, and until next time, be safe.