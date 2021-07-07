Kansas wheat harvest is stop and go

Greetings friends from central Dickinson County in Abilene, Kansas! What a whirlwind of a couple of weeks we have had since I last wrote to you.
I hesitate to say that 2021 wheat harvest has been in full swing because as soon as we started up we were shut down due to weather. We have received an inch and a half of rain slowly throughout the two weeks. In neighboring Ottawa County they have received north of 4 inches. We had only been in harvest for two days before we were shut down because of the rain.
The moisture has been great for our fall crops, especially the corn. While we do not personally grow corn within our operation, those who do have been hurting recently due to the drought. We are still about 3 inches short of where we need to be and our outlook for rain is looking very slim.
The rain also created another issue for us. The rain caused our humidity level to be extremely high, which kept the test moisture above 16%. That means significant dockage at the co-op. In general, the acceptable moisture percentage is 14.3%. Anything over that will start to yield dockage. So, while the ground was dry, there was not enough wind to break up the humidity, which also held us up.
As for harvest itself, this is some of the best wheat farmers in our area have seen in the past five years. Yields are way up this year and we attribute that to the cooler spring we had. While this spring certainly was not our wettest spring on record, we got the right amount of rain at the right time and that has produced some of our best wheat in a very long time.
Officially, we do not know how much better our yields are, but our best estimate is that we are up around 25-30 bushels per acre from where we were last year. We will not know officially until everything is cut.
There is a “dance” of sorts when it comes to determining which field gets cut first and how to proceed once that field is cut. In general, we want to cut landlords’ and rented crops first and finish with our fields. However, this has been difficult this year because of the moisture content of the crops. There have been a few fields where the crops are 4% dryer on the outside of the field compared to the middle of the field which has stopped us from finishing from cutting the entire field. This is common, especially after a rain, and we just have to change how we do our test cutting.
We love wheat harvest around here. If you are from Kansas, every time you see a combine rolling, you just have a sense pride. We love our farmers here. There is a reason why they call us the “Bread Basket State,” and we know it is because of the hard work and sacrifices that you put in.
Thank you for what you do for all of us and our families! Stay safe, friends, and until the next time, may your yields be up and your moisture level down! - Jacob Andres