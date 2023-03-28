“Ahoj” to all! I would like to say “happy spring” but we woke up to a very white farm this morning. I think my exact words were “what the heck is this” as I glanced out the kitchen window while making my coffee. Almost 4 inches were laid out on ground with barely a hint in the forecast! A surprise indeed, but the moisture is always appreciated. I expect it to all be melted by tomorrow anyways, given our days are now packed full of sunshine!
The last two weeks have kept us all on our toes around here. Calving out our first time heifers this year has been far from outstanding. Each and every loss during calving season is so full of regret and disappointment. One loss is far too many. But this week marked our second calf from a first time heifer that didn’t make it through birth.
We spent the following days listening to that heifer call for her calf over and over. Our hearts were tender as we watched her push through the current pairs, poking her nose to each calf, checking if it was her own. Watching those cows search so desperately for their calves after their luckless outcome is just as disappointing as the initial act of losing the calf.
It will always be a part of raising cattle that will leave me feeling so helpless and quite honestly like we have failed. But that is life with livestock, and with livestock you are destined to learn from failure.
I heard some wise words from a dear family friend over a few beers. He said “you can just count on that first one to come at any time.” Those heifers are on their own clock and sometimes all of the preparation in the world just isn’t enough. The hurt and confusion from a lost calf isn’t only left with the cow but with the farmers, ranchers and caretakers as well. It can lead to a great deal of discouragement but it can also lead to a fierce amount of motivation to continue improving the future outcome of your herd.
We are expecting a few more calves to drop in the next week or two here. They’re all from some experienced gals, so hopefully we will be able to see a more preferred outcome!
Things are getting prepped and ready for all things spring here – one of the busiest but best times of the year! This week, the boys had the company Zoggs Disk Rolling come out to service the blades on the disk and prep it for the field. Dad says it has been a few years since this has been done so it may have been a bit past due. We’re anxious to see if it makes a positive difference for them!
With pasture season right around the corner, they began prepping pastures as well by getting both harrowed. Growing up, I remember that always being a tell-tale sign that spring was in our hands. I would see that harrowed pasture when I came home from school and just knew that I was about to see the green grass really pop through.
In the hopes of avoiding yet another mess of pink eye amongst the herd in pastures this summer, we decided to throw a cattle oiler out there. We went through Lewis Cattle Oiler Co. for this one, so I am eager to see what a difference it will make. As we move the herd between pastures during the season, that will have to go right with them. It might be a bit of a pickle figuring out how to move it in the most efficient way. A pickle or not, if it aids in the prevention of that horrid pink eye, it will well be worth it.
I blink and my precious days at home seem to be behind me in an instant. I just can never get enough of this farm. I always make it a priority to spend some quiet, peaceful moments with the horses before heading back east on Monday mornings.
My favorite moments may just happen to make me late for work a few times! The sky is still black but we watch the sun begin to wake up together. These mornings are my favorite but also break me a bit. I value every second with them on those early Monday mornings for I know how much my heart will ache for them until I am home again. Those horses have my heart and always will.
It’s in those moments, I send up a multitude of thank yous to God. I’m so grateful to be a part of a place that I am able to miss so dearly in the few days that I am away helping train some other very special horses. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem.”