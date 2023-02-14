Today I’m thankful for a life lived in love that’s never dull. Yes, Valentine’s Day is upon us, and I already reminded my hubby that the cost of roses is similar to the cost of hay so he should choose wisely. Shouldn’t be too tricky for Rusty to arrive at the right decision because he knows how much I (and the whole family) love our animals. Any gift to them is a gift to us.
One of those gifts of love is preventative medicine like vaccines, and on a rare occasion reactive medicine such as antibiotics. Thankfully we haven’t come across many situations raising cattle, dogs or chickens that have required antibiotics, but when it becomes necessary we certainly do our best to put the animal’s comfort, healing and life safety as our first priority. I don’t know any rancher or ranch-her that hasn’t lost sleep worrying about the comfort of an animal due to weather, injury, illness or giving birth. That said, preventative medicine plays a major role in reducing worry. Lots of planning and time goes into a successful vaccine program.
Having a litter of puppies, we’ve been doing frequent vaccines and dewormers to prepare them for their healthy and successful adult dog lives. February and October are also the two months we vaccinate our Wagyu herd. We depend on the knowledge, quickness and excellent customer service of our veterinary drug dealer. Yep, he’s a sketchy character, alright, having been a dealer for 30 years. He used to lasso me as a child, sending me face first to the grass. Oh, I also call him big brother and lifelong hero, Dick Travis.
People are also reading…
Another gift of love is taking care of the moms that take such good care of their puppies and calves. This month, that means weaning. For both Vizslas and Wagyus, all the nursing and cleaning can really be tiring and hard on the moms.
One might think by hearing the symphony of bellering and mooing around here that weaning is mean, but it’s such a gift for the moms to be able to return to their best body condition and to have peaceful rest. Our veteran moms typically look forward to the day those fall calves are sorted out and put in the lot next to them separated by a fence. Nose to nose brings reassurance to both moms and calves, and the calves quickly come to embrace the new arrangement with bellies full of grain and hay.
Likewise, the Vizsla puppies have full bellies with very mushy dog food. Charlie their mom is enjoying more time free of their growing teeth and toenails. She’s returning to her independent self of play wrestling our other adult dogs in the yard and resuming her status as a lap dog – not to mention, spending time with her own mom, who also relished Charlie’s weaning back in the day.
Speaking of grandparents, our daughter Skye (still recuperating from surgery here in Nebraska) drove to Albion, Nebraska, to spend the weekend with her grandparents and my parents Ted and Sharon Travis. They have had 60 years of wedded bliss and love gifted back to their family and supported by a strong faith, work ethic, humor and prioritizing the simple things in life. To quote their favorite verse: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” 1 Corinthians 13:13