Make an effort to tell your story to those outside of agriculture

When I left you at the closing of my last article we were without electricity and recovering from a winter storm. The local power company was efficient in getting everyone’s power restored and life returned to normal fairly quickly. But the lingering affect from that storm was some sickness in the calves. We have doctored a few for both respiratory and scour issues. Besides tagging newborn babies, my job is to keep a close eye on these growing calves for sickness, lameness or suckling issues.
We are about three-quarters done with calving. I enjoy watching the babies grow and develop. We also use this time of year to assess the current calf crop and make breeding decisions for the coming year.
Another front moved in that gave us drizzling rain for a day March 26. We received about 0.25 of moisture. We are very thankful, but in our extremely dry circumstances we will definitely welcome more rain anytime.
Temperatures the past week stayed in the mid 50s and the winter wheat has greened up. We enjoyed pregnancy checking our fall cow herd in these warmer temperatures. I also enjoyed a warm day in Arapahoe, Nebraska at the Powerline Genetics Bull Sale March 16. We appreciate all our bull customers and thank you for your support and belief in our program.
In April, we will continue to transition into spring activities on the ranch. We will be fencing, vaccinating the spring calves, giving breeding shots to heifers, and sorting fat cattle to be shipped out of the feedlot the end of April.
Two big news stories of the past week were the “Meat on the Menu” day March 20 and National Ag Day March 23. There were many events held to support meat and agriculture on these days; but the best one that I heard of was the “Meat & Eat Denver” event that was organized by Colorado farmers and ranchers. Ten food trucks were organized and ready to feed empty bellies in downtown Denver near Denver’s Civic Center Park. The food trucks served 1,200 meals of beef, pork and chicken in a variety of burgers, tacos and gyros – all free of charge. Organizer Andrew Timmerman stated in an interview done with Trent Loos that the event was very well received and they were able to educate people about meat production and agriculture throughout the day.
Make no mistake about it, we have a fight on our hands. There is a blatant attack on agriculture, and we cannot set idle. While sitting idle is not my style, sometimes I am guilty of preaching to the choir. That is why I am so impressed by the “Meat & Eat Denver” event.
Going forward, let us all make a goal to reach out to those a little further removed from the family farm and tell our story. A story of devotion to the land and animals alike. A story of not only feeding America but feeding the world. A story of sustainable production practices and healthy and nutritious food choices.