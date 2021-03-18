Marking two years since Spencer Dam breach

On March 14, 2019, my life was turned upside down. I had been at a district speech meet on the 13th and we were forced to stay the night in Hartington due to the weather. I woke up on the 14th to see on my phone that the Spencer Dam had been compromised. I knew that my parents and younger siblings were staying at our ranch that was 1 mile south of the dam. When I started to see pictures that my mom had sent me, I couldn’t believe it.
We were able to come back from Hartington on the 15th by going through Yankton. My parents told me they were going to try to get back to Spencer to meet me and to do some things at our welding shop. My parents made it to Spencer about 20 minutes before I did. It took them about three hours to find a way that wasn’t flooded.
We basically spent an hour in our house packing up our things to go back to our ranch. I followed my dad in one of our vehicles and my mom trailed behind. When the flooding went down the shortest way to Spencer was on the Redbird road and it took about an hour. We now have a bridge and it takes us 10 minutes to get to Spencer again. It is hard to believe that was two years ago.
The FFA agronomy competition in Sargent went pretty well. I placed 28th out of about 68 other students. In earlier articles, I mentioned that my proficiency made it to state. We learned this past week that my proficiency didn’t make finals. The state convention is going to be virtual, and virtual sessions are going to begin this week.
Since the weather has been nice and the ground has thawed, my dad was able to start hauling manure from the pens around the yard out to our field that doesn’t have livestock on it. My parents said that plans for planting are going well. They recently just renewed their chemigation permit.
My parents sold our yearling steers at Atkinson Livestock Market this past Tuesday. One yearling was my calf from one of my heifers so I went to the sale with my parents. Overall my parents were happy with the sale.
I’m afraid to say that we are paying for the nice weather that we had. This storm is definitely going to make everything a little more difficult. We have received a lot of rain that was turning into snow that the wind is blowing around over the weekend. The temperature was dropping, so everything is going to get icy. The radar doesn’t look very promising either. We are making sure to check waters and that the cattle are well fed.
We have had several new calves in the past couple weeks. We have been busy trying to keep up on working the calves and moving the pairs. We have also started lambing, which is my little sister’s favorite thing on the ranch. Our barn is full of lambs. We are checking the ewes along with heifers and cows at night.
I hope you and your herd made it through the storm.