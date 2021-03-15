Meyrings shelter cattle from 8-inch snow

Calving at Meyring Cattle Co. is in full swing, and calves have been hitting the ground close to 20 a day for several days. But the big news of the last week was the impending storm moving in. Early weather forecasts predicted up to 2 feet of snow and 40 mph winds. We began to prepare for this winter weather by separating our pairs into smaller groups behind protection of trees and windbreaks.
One of the questions we thought about briefly was whether we would bring the fall calving herd that were currently on cornstalks home. We had been hoping to get a least two more weeks out of the cornstalks while the feed was still readily available and before the farmers want in the fields to prepare for spring planting.
We did not debate this long, as we always remember an old timer that lived just down the road from us years ago saying, “I don’t know how many times I corralled the cattle when I didn’t need to, but I never got caught with them out.”
So, on Thursday afternoon, Grandpa and our oldest two kids, who were luckily and ironically on spring break, saddled up and trailed the fall cows about 8 miles to get them closer to home and better protection from the impending storm.
Weather forecasts had initially predicted the storm to roll in on Friday. But we didn’t receive any moisture until Saturday. There was a slow drizzle for most of the day Saturday.
By Sunday morning, we finally started to see the snow that had created so much hype. By 9 o’clock it started accumulating quickly. We kept the newest calves paired up in the barn and got everything else bedded with straw behind windbreaks.
While a power outage is always a concern with winter storms, my duties outside were finished up around 10, and I headed to the house to prepare a hot and fresh meal while we still had power. We were 30 minutes away from homemade rolls fresh out of the oven when the power went out. So, in the refrigerator the rolls went, in hopes of baking them when the power returned. Luckily, the mashed potatoes and oven steak and gravy were done so we still had something warm to put in our bellies. Wet clothes were drying in front of the propane fireplace.
Snow continued to accumulate throughout the day. Snow measured around eight inches with approximately an inch of moisture in it. While continuing to care for cows and calves we found the reason our power was out. A line broke about 2 miles down the road. However, with multiple problems in the area and the power company employees struggling to get to locations that needed repair due to getting stuck in the snow, we were still without power Monday morning.
From what we can see from news reports and talking with family and friends throughout the region, this has been a huge storm that will hopefully ease our drought concerns. We have heard of many places that received more snow and rain than we did.
While our immediate concern was calving through the storm, another concern was how the storm would impact the Powerline Bull Sale that our bulls will be offered in on this coming Tuesday. It’s always challenging to promote your bulls when people are digging out from a winter storm.
A practice that I try to keep, though, is finding the silver lining in all things. So, concerning this winter storm, it could have been so much worse, and we really needed the moisture. Furthermore, we are always grateful for the great ranch help that we have year-round, but especially thankful for the great help we can count on when the weather gets tough like this past weekend. In conclusion, we are very thankful here at Meyring Cattle Co.