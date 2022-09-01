Missing dog makes for quiet farm

This writing finds me on a hunt for my dog Waylon. He disappeared after I let him out early Sunday morning and hasn’t been seen since.
Neighbors and friends are keeping watch for him, posting his picture on Facebook, and my cousin has been out on his four-wheeler searching as well. It goes without saying that I’m deeply grateful for everyone’s help.
I adopted Waylon from the Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton, Kansas last May, and he is still wearing his shelter tags. He’s been microchipped, but thus far I’ve not been successful in making contact with the agency where he’s registered. I plan to double down on my efforts again today.
It sure is quiet around the farm without Waylon, and his nemesis, my little cat Lily, is lost without him. A few evenings ago he attempted to take on our bull after it had gotten out. After hearing him furiously barking, I looked out the window and saw him trying – without success – to scare away this behemoth of an animal.
I’d had the door to the storm cave open, airing it out, and I quickly ran outside and shut it, just in case the bull took a mind to chase Waylon through the yard. I didn’t want either one falling down the cave, although in hindsight, I doubt the door would have supported the bull’s weight anyway. To his credit, the bull stayed relatively unruffled, and after a few annoyed head tosses in Waylon’s direction, the over-excited canine was finally convinced that he should come into the house.
A subsequent text to my cousin brought him in a hurry on his four-wheeler. It was just light enough to be able to see the bull run through the yard, narrowly missing the clothesline full of clothes, and back to the pen where he belonged. Our evening’s entertainment, free of charge! Technology really is great for life’s little emergencies, especially when living on the farm. While we sometimes long for “the good old days,” most of us probably would want to take our four-wheelers and phones with us if we could step back in time!
The whole incident brought to mind a little black cat I had a few years ago. She was chock full of personality, her eyes fairly gleaming with naughtiness. As a half-grown kitten, she liked to get in the feedlot and raise cain with the cattle.
She’d run in and amongst them, right at their feet. A couple of times she had the entire herd kicking up both dust and hooves, running wildly about the lot. I never ratted her out to my cousins, but I think she did wise up with age. She also was fascinated with vehicles – the bigger the better – and liked to play “chicken,” running right across the path of a moving vehicle at the very last second.
She, too, disappeared, much to my regret, but I always think her lack of fear probably brought about her demise. She was a rescue cat that greatly added to my life in the four years that I had her.
With the exception of cucumbers, garden produce is not quite as abundant as in years past, due to the drought. Nonetheless, friends and neighbors are kind to share what they have.
Area gardeners say their tomatoes are slow in coming on this year. I’m thankful I froze a lot of tomatoes last year, and am still dipping into those, along with a beef we butchered two years ago. Back when I was working cattle with my dad, nothing tasted so good as a steak dinner after spending a few hours with some cantankerous cows!
Aside from our animal antics, things are much the same here in south-central Nebraska: very dry conditions and some wonderfully mild temps interspersed with a few hot days. Although irrigation is wrapping up, pivots in the area continue running.
Ours works well – watering crops and giving free car washes to passersby – after we replaced the end gun. Gravity irrigation continued this past week also. In the evenings I like to walk to the edge of the field and hear the sound of water gurgling through the rows.
We are certainly blessed to live where there is abundant water, and we’re looking ahead to the busy weeks of harvest.