Monitoring water wells, ice jams on Hipke farm

I tried to soak up the warm weather we had this past week as much as I could. However, I had to work after school so I didn’t get to enjoy it as much as I wanted to. I could tell that all the livestock on our place enjoyed it while it lasted.
Not a whole lot of precipitation has happened in the last week other than some rain followed by about an inch of snow Saturday night. Last year we struggled with our pens getting muddy, so we decided to do things differently this year. We have most of our livestock out on our irrigated fields. Our fields don’t get very muddy because it is all sand. My dad always says the sand can’t grow anything but it sure is great for cattle.
I love FFA Week, but I gave a sigh of relief when it was over. My favorite part of the week was when we visited the elementary students to have a ranch relay contest. It was so much fun to watch them light up when we started picking students to participate.
On March 8, the agronomy team that I am a part of and the meat judging team will travel to Sargent, Nebraska to compete. I have practiced a couple times with my team in addition to studying on my own.
We have just started calving, and I am excited! Calving season is busy and tiring but close to one of my favorite times of the year. So far we have three new babies along with a bucket calf. The bucket calf is from a weigh-up cow, so she wasn’t exactly expected. Mainly my brother takes care of her. He feeds her before going to school and then again after school. I think in the next couple weeks we are going to have a lot more calves from our heifers as well as from our cows.
We’ve recently had issues with a well on our place. Luckily it wasn’t the well that is in the yard so we had water to our house along with the pens around the yard. However all the livestock on the fields were without water. We found the issue and have it temporarily fixed until the correct part comes for it.
Currently we are working on our fertilizer application plan. Decisions are also being made about what we are going to plant as well as getting seed lined up.
We have pasture land along the Niobrara River about a mile and a half down river from the Highway 281 bridge. There has been ice jam up river and down river from the bridge for the past few weeks. This week we have been checking the river bottom regularly. A few days ago, we went down there to find that it was flooded again due to the ice jam. We also have debris that will need to be cleaned up again.
March came in like a lamb, so look out everyone – it will go out like a lion.