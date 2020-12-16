Monoslope barn reduces weather risks for Boons

HANCOCK, Minn. – It’s been 15 years, and D & J Livestock, LLC, still appreciates their monoslope barn.
Built in 2005, with an expansion added in 2013, their monoslope takes away a lot of variables that Don and John Boon and family can’t control.
“In a Minnesota winter, there is always wind and snow,” John said. “In the spring, we can almost always count on some heavy rain events, and in the summer you have your heat.
“In a monoslope, you can keep out the majority of the rain and snow, wind can be controlled with curtains, cattle can be shaded from the summer sun, and the shape of the barn enhances the breezes,” he added.
Minnesota has experienced seven consecutive warm Decembers, according to Minnesota Weather Talk by Mark Seeley, University of Minnesota. January can still turn very cold. That’s what happened when December 2003 was warm and was followed by a cold January 2004.
With the monoslope barn and a long windbreak made of big round corn stalk bales, the Boons are ready.
They are currently feeding out 830 Holstein steers and 150 beef heifers, and the cattle were performing well in dry December conditions. Warm, damp and foggy conditions lead to more health issues. A few of those days had occurred, too.
The warm weather was offering some savings – the equipment didn’t have to warm up as long. Time was saved not moving snow or chipping the apron loose on the manure spreader. There were some electrical savings because the block heaters didn’t have to be used for the tractors, or the heaters in the cattle waterers.
In January, the Boons will administer the last implant for this group of cattle, and then the cattle will be fed the finisher ration for the last 100-120 days before shipping them to a packing plant.
One question that D & J Livestock is asked frequently is, what happens with all of the manure?
“We work with Centrol Crop Consulting to come up with a manure management plan,” John said. “We usually spread on the fields that need it at a rate of 12-20 tons per acre – whatever the soil sample calls for. Then we sell the extra manure to neighbors.”
One of their challenges is capturing the full nutrient value and incorporating it into the soil. They tried various rippers but couldn’t incorporate the manure or get the soil black and level. Several years ago, a local salesman showed them a McFarlane Quadra-Till.
“This has been a game-changer for us,” he said. “It has completely changed how fall manure is incorporated.”
The key, he said, is that the shanks are on a 15-inch spacing that provides precise manure incorporation up to a 10-inch depth. It comes standard with a 3-inch twisted shovel or you can opt for a 2-inch straight shovel to move less material or a 4-inch twisted shovel to bury a lot of material.
They can pull the Quadra-Till at 5-6.5 miles per hour, and they appreciate how well it shatters the soil profile that was packed from hauling silage, earlage and manure.
“It accomplishes four things that are needed for a successful planting season,” John said. “It sizes, shatters, mixes and levels crop residue and manure for our heavy black soil.”
As the end of 2020 approached, the Boons worked with a farm business manager to finish up their bookwork. They also purchased their seed, mostly corn, for 2021.
John and Jennifer took time to make Christmas special for their children. They purchase a real Christmas tree every year from a local tree farm, spend an evening driving around looking at Christmas lights, make Christmas cookies as a family, and go Christmas caroling with a youth group to elderly people in Hancock.
“This Christmas will be a little different as we won’t be able to get together with extended family like we normally do,” Jennifer said, “but we have our own little family we can make memories with, and we’re grateful for that.”
A special thank you to the Boon family for allowing us to feature their children on the cover of Minnesota Farm Guide for Christmas.
