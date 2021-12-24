Mule team helps ring in Christmas

We are counting our blessings this week, as our neighborhood was spared widespread destruction from high winds and tornadoes that pummeled the area Dec. 15.
Other parts of the region were not so fortunate, with power poles being the main casualty. Area schools dismissed early, which proved a wise call. I managed to be driving home in the worst of it. Not the wisest choice, but I was worried about my 15-year-old dog. Thanks to the good Lord, I made it home, safe and sound. The dog was OK, and my car got a good cleaning to boot.
Late in the afternoon, the air became hazy with dust and smoke – even indoors – as wildfires raged in neighboring Kansas. Fortunately, that was short-lived, although it brought to mind my grandparents’ generation, who’d survived the Dust Bowl days.
On a lighter note, I’d like to introduce you to two neighbors of mine, Trudy and Judy! Trudy and Judy are a pair of mules owned by Pauline-area residents Larry and Diane Overy. The group recently traveled to “the big city” for Hastings’ annual Celebration of Lights, a festive holiday kickoff. Caroling, vendors, entertainers and wagon rides were all part of the fun. Trudy, Judy, and their owners were on hand to squire festivity-goers through the lighted streets of Hastings. The mules always generate a lot of interest, owner Larry Overy said.
Larry has owned mules for about 30 years, initially buying them for his granddaughters who rode competitively. Although the grandkids are now grown and busy with families and careers, Larry has maintained his love of mules.
“It’s hard to describe,” he said, when asked about their appeal.
The mules will bond with humans in the same manner that a dog will, he noted. They bask in attention, calling out to him and coming up to be petted whenever he walks out of the house.
He acquired Trudy and Judy about eight years ago after seeing an ad for them in the Midwest Messenger.
Although Trudy and Judy are not used for farm work, they’ve taken part in plowing demonstrations and even a national corn-picking contest. These four-legged ambassadors have traveled to Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota to take part in trail drives, wagon rides, competition driving, and old-time farming demonstrations. Many of these events are sponsored or supported by the Harness Hustlers' Driving Club, to which Larry and Diane belong.
Closer to home, wagon rides with Trudy and Judy are a popular attraction at the annual Pauline community picnic; and the pair generally make an appearance at Old Trusty Days in Clay Center, Nebraska. The Overy family’s generosity in bringing enjoyment to friends and neighbors simply cannot be overstated!
But, mule-keeping may just be in the blood. A century ago, Larry’s uncle was operator of the first gas delivery service in Pauline. Back in the day, Standard Oil maintained two storage tanks on a Burlington Railroad side track. Larry’s uncle subsequently delivered Standard gas and oil via a tank wagon that was pulled by four large, beautiful mules. In 1929, Standard Oil upgraded to a Model T Ford tank truck, and ownership of the mules transferred to my grandfather’s brother.
While we’re riding the mule train, I thought I’d share a bit of folklore: My dad once told me of an elderly neighbor he knew in his youth, a gentleman named John S., who’d been born in the 1860s. Like many of his generation, John S. regularly chewed tobacco. But unique to this man was his habit of spitting tobacco into the mouth of his mule. The mule in turn developed a hankering for nicotine, and daily clamored for his tobacco.
Once, when my grandfather and this neighbor were working their mules together, John S. had a tooth that got to bothering him. Finally, in desperation, he picked up a rusty, manure-encrusted pitchfork and used it to dig out the offending tooth! My dad speculated that the tooth must already have been dead, as the old man never suffered any ill effects from his crude methods of dentistry.
Here in the present day, area residents will have their sweet tooth satisfied by the delivery of FFA fruit. Blue Hill’s chapter has been busy with fruit, meat and cheese sales, working with the local grocery store for order and delivery. It was “all hands on deck” one bright, chilly morning as the delivery truck arrived, and numerous pallets of fruit were unloaded. Boxes were piled in the school’s ag shop to await sorting and delivery.
On Dec. 24, I will be playing music for three Christmas Eve services. Near and dear to the hearts of many in our rural area is one that includes a time of food and fellowship – as well as sacks of candy – at historic Pauline Methodist Church. The building has seen little change in 115 years. Many of the worshippers – including the Overy family – are descendants of the area’s founding farm families.
We come together seeking the light of the newborn King that will lead us into the coming year. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!