Nebraska Sandhills is 'the place' for ranch couple

Well, I’m hesitant to even tell you this, and it breaks my heart a little to even do so. Over the weekend I celebrated the 10th anniversary of my 21st birthday, and I’ve started to slowly act my age.
Unlike my age just being a number, the number of hours of sleep I need is no longer just a number, it is a complete necessity.
I celebrated my birthday with my family who all came up to our house for a Father’s Day photo shoot and for some fun in the AC for the weekend. It was too hot to play outside or even get in the river, so we played with the dogs, and we laughed at my little nieces and their funny antics. My dad managed to relocate two giant anacondas from my yard. (Maybe an exaggeration on the species, but regardless, I love that man.)
I was out of state all week for work prior to my birthday, and Jason has stayed busy fixing fence, moving cows and keeping pivots running. Since my last article, we had a couple fields drilled to Sudan grass, and the pivots are making as many rounds as possible to keep up with the dry and windy conditions.
Speaking of water though, Jason’s also been working on the wells in the pastures for our tanks and has had to spend some time banking the tanks. They hadn’t been banked in years.
Banking tanks is new to me – I think it’s fun to say because it rhymes, but it’s maybe not so much fun to do. Banking a tank basically means pushing sand up around the tank to keep them securely in place and make it easier for the calves to get up to drink.
This is a good air-conditioned job in the tractor, but I’m still super thankful to work inside majority of the time, as it has been so hot and windy lately. I really don’t know how Jason keeps his composure being out in it all the time.
Oftentimes it seems like things should slow down once the cows are out to pasture, but there’s just always something to do. I’m proud of Jason for just always knowing what to do. I would be completely lost without him.
As I drove home from my work trip I had a big sigh of relief when I crossed into Nebraska. I remember thinking life couldn’t get any better after I turned 21. I don’t think the 21-year-old me could have ever thought she’d be here now. She didn’t even know Brewster existed!
As I admit my age now, I couldn’t be more grateful for all the experiences I’ve had in the last 10 years, but most importantly the lessons I learned in the last year.
I’m most thankful to live here with my husband and be somewhat close to my family. In second place is driving back into the skyline of the Sandhills as you come back after being gone. It’s drive where you’ve got Tom Petty blaring, noticing the peaks of the tallest mountains of sand that surround you, wondering if they’ve changed since you’ve been gone.
I drive these roads every week, but the silhouette still gets to me. The roads that wind through this topography keep me on my toes, wondering what angle of light will come through to show off the beauty of this place next. There are no bad views along the way, and there are times when the light is sitting just right and the clouds have parted after a rain shower where I’m overcome with the beauty of my life at 31 years.
With little baby tears in my eyes, I think this just might be the place. This just might be the place that your ancestors or mine stopped dead in their tracks after a long and ugly journey and unhitched the horses and said this is it - this is where we begin. They might have been like me, and thought that this place is too beautiful to even want to go any further.
For Jason and I, I think this is where we began again. Where life chewed us up, spun us, and challenged us to slow down and realize all we had was each other this year.
As I tip my hat back to year 30, all I can say is “this is it.” This is better than 21, and I love it here.