Neighbors' help invaluable during times of work or celebration

Besides the occasional trip to shuffle equipment to the field and packing lunches I have been absent from the farm and ranch work this past week. What have I been doing? I have been prepping for a weekend of celebration.
My days have been spent cleaning house, washing bedding, trips to town to stock up on groceries and party supplies, cleaning and power washing the shed, setting up and decorating for a graduation party to take place in our equipment and feed shed.
Thankful that we have wonderful employees, neighbors that help, and three hard working kids, we survived this past week without a hitch. Our employees have continued to carry on daily feeding and checking livestock duties while taking on the additional duties of May fencing and spring corn planting. We have had a neighbor help out working cattle. Our kids have even picked up the slack. Our senior’s last day was Wednesday, so he spent the rest of the week sorting fats and working feedlot cattle.
One of the reasons I chose to quit a career of 10 years with a major animal health and pharmaceutical company when I was pregnant with my third child was so that I could prioritize my time with my children and our family business. Once we started our family, I always told my husband that I wanted to be a mom first. The rest of life’s priorities could sort themselves out after my duties as mom. These duties have changed drastically through the years.
In my introductory interview article for the Midwest Messenger last July, I stated that my jobs on the ranch have changed through the years depending on my stage in life. When the kids were young, most of my jobs were ones that I could drag a kid (or two, or three) along with me. I caked cows in the winter and put out salt and mineral in the summer while checking cows with the kids. I also spent days in the swather with all three kids.
As they have grown and I am at a different stage of life now, I do not have my tag along helpers anymore. I probably get more done on the days that I am here, but the growing kids’ activities pull me away from the ranch on many other days.
The perks of self-employment and the rural lifestyle where we can adapt work hours around some of our family activities is something that I would not trade for the world. To get the work done we just get up earlier, work later at night, or enlist the kids to help get the jobs done faster and more efficiently.
In addition, one of the incredibly special things about rural America is the tradition of “helping your neighbor”. In the past we have exchanged help with neighbors at brandings, processing cattle, hauling and trucking weaned calves from pasture, and even field work. I am sure so many of my readers can relate to how much you all appreciate your neighbors and this tradition as well. This last weekend was no different.
As we celebrated my son’s high school graduation, people showed up right when I needed them and even did jobs I didn’t even know needed to be done until after they did it. A friend cooked us breakfast. My sister took over table centerpieces and last-minute decorating details. And when I returned from the shed after the set-up and decorations were finished, I arrived back at my house to find a friend and her son doing my dishes. Friends and neighbors brought salads to the reception. And our celebration was complete because we got to share it with family, friends and neighbors.
This article I want to dedicate to irreplaceable employees, the timeless tradition of helping your neighbor, and raising the next generation of agriculturalists and rural Americans.