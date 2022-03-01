New calves ready to enjoy warm, spring-like days

Hello again from our little part of what we call the Bohemian Alps around Knoxville and Verdigre, Nebraska. Some call it the middle of nowhere, I call it the center of my world.
Oh, what a joyous time to watch little calves being born and trying to get up and get around on their little wobbly legs. Momma is busy giving them their first bath and guiding them to the proper directions to get some vital nutrition to sustain their life. Give them a couple of days and they are running at jet speed around the pasture, basking in the warmth of a 50-plus degree day.
We have been busy sorting cows. You dress in layers. It’s pretty warm to start out, then you shed the coats to sweatshirts. I just have to remember what fence post I left my coat hanging on. The calendar says it is late February and early March. Sure, but you can't tell by our weather.
We prepared for the worst in our predicted snowstorm around Feb. 21. All we got was about 2 inches of snow, below zero and minus temperatures and high winds that blew it away or made a few drifts around the place. The moisture wasn't much as we would have liked, but we still appreciate what we got.
To the grandkids disappointment, the drifts were not enough for a good snowman or to go sledding. We just drank the hot chocolate and ate marshmallows anyway. Now if you're looking through Grandpa Carl’s eyes, he says “thank goodness I don't have to scoop bunks or move snow to get into the stack yard.” The wood pile was drifted in, but it did not take to long for it to melt off. Beings I like our wood stove so much, I had my shovel ready to scoop out the wood pile.
We took little grandson Bo with us on a road trip to South Dakota to pick up a different MF tractor with a cab to hook on the feed wagon. The old 856 has been faithful, but now she needs to rest a bit and have her time in the shop with the careful TLC of the mechanics hands to bring her back to glory and be in charge of the feed wagon once again.
Bo found his position away from the trailer to watch very intently as this tractor was loaded on the trailer and chained down. He has a very important job to carry the log chains and binders to the trailer for Grandpa Carl. They are heavy, but he wants no help. As Bo says, “I do it.”
I asked him when it was all chained down and ready to go, “should we take you and Grandpa’s tractor home?” He whispered quietly, “It is Bo’s tractor,” and smiled. Bo loves this new (different) red tractor. He has his own seat and has little windows around him to see the operation clearly. He may have had a green sweatshirt on, but he bleeds Farmall and IH red, and anything with circle tires. Bo has a fetish for tires like his grandpa Carl. Guess I will start calling him little Duals.
We have a lot of policies to watch In the Nebraska Legislature. They are busy getting some bills out of committee and then to fine tune for the vote. I encourage you to get online to see what is going on and visit with your area senators. We do not have very many rural senators, so the road feels long to getting any real help in the rural areas.
The bills that are always pressing are the property tax burdens on the farmers and ranchers just trying to bust out a living doing what they love without going broke paying high property taxes. Sometimes it feels that very few understand the true issues at hand feeding the nation and paying all the bills (taxes) for others.
My dad always said, “I can't take a bucket of dirt to pay for my groceries at the store. I have to have some change in my pocket as well. Without my farm, my wallet would be full, my shop would be clean, but my heart would be empty.”
Basketball season is in full swing. Gotta love technology. We got to watch our granddaughter Emory play basketball on Zoom in Lincoln. I so appreciate those who took the time to Zoom it live to our iPad.
Hooray! In our little village of Verdigre, our girls have used their wild card well and carved out a place in the school's history as they won the class D1 district finals over Johnson-Brock. Our schools of Niobrara-Verdigre girls will get to set their shoes on the tournament floor at Nebraska State Championship.
Speaking of technology and voice solutions, our Alexia is telling me the washing machine timer is done and I need to change loads. Hmm I thought it was just for playing music. I have so much to learn.
Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and the most noble employment of man. - George Washington.
As always, sending you God's blessing. Have a super great day and be safe.