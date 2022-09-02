No need to escape from life on the ranch

I have to be honest with you, every two weeks when I’m reminded by the editor about having this report due, I really have to think hard about what on earth we’ve been up to the last two weeks.
Work has been busy for me. Between calls and traveling, I’ve been trying to keep up on the bookwork for the ranch. We used to do this more on a monthly basis, but I’ve been striving to get everything entered, checks printed and sent as the bills come in.
It should be noted that I absolutely hate math, and if our banker is reading this they would verify that I’m sure, but I do enjoy signing my name, and putting stamps on envelopes. It’s the little things for me, and when I’m not able to help as much outside, it’s been good for me to feel involved by keeping us on track with office work.
We sorted off some pairs out of our bull pasture this week, and we had around 15 that we wanted to cut. We had banded these when we pre-conditioned, so they now have joined the heifers and other steers in a separate pasture. Don’t get me wrong, they’re good looking calves, but with our sale, we bring a limited number, and we want them to be the best of the best that we have.
Jason thoroughly analyzes each bull and the cow it came from to make his decisions, and I’m always impressed by his instincts. He cuts bulls from our offering all the way up to sale day, and he lives by our name, “the cattleman's cut.”
The softy in me who believes all my “children” (calves) shine in their own way, has no place in these decisions, and I trust Jason in this department. He runs our herd with a “no second chances” approach. Cows that don’t perform and bulls that aren’t where they need to be don’t stay around. Thank god this approach hasn’t been applied to me, or he would have never eaten my chicken again.
People are also reading…
When I tell people where we live, they often think we’re on an island without running water and that we go weeks without seeing people. That isn’t the case. I wouldn’t be exaggerating in telling you there is someone here at least once a day and I’m not just talking about FedEx and UPS (they’re also here everyday).
Different sales reps, repairmen and neighbors stop by throughout the day, and I love when people come to visit. They generally ask if we need anything from town, and the answer is almost always yes. There is nothing worse than getting home from a two-hour round trip to the store just to realize you forgot to stop at the Dollar General for wrapping paper.
One of the sales reps that was here last week asked if we had taken a vacation yet. Jason and I both looked at each other and laughed, and I said we took a vacation up to the north side of our pasture a couple weeks ago to bring those bred heifers down. His response shocked me when he said “Good for you guys. You don’t want a life that you have to escape from.”
For years people have made comments to us about us needing to get away, and it’s always bothered me. One, no one knows what another relationship “needs,” and two I think the bank would also tell us the only vacation we will be taking will be right here, at the Brewster Fire Department Fundraiser next month.
I can remember maybe four vacations total from my childhood. The times I remember with my family weren’t on vacation, and this might be why my mentality is the way it is now. The times I remember most are irrigating with my dad, riding in the grain cart or at work with my mom, and riding bikes to the farm with my brother. We were always together, and honestly that’s all that matters now.
Don’t get me wrong, there are some places I wouldn’t mind seeing and cultures I’d like to experience, but if I don’t ever see them that’s OK too. Vacations definitely have a way of bringing people together, but so does cattle work, I’ve learned. There’s nothing quite like hauling off and pitching your sorting stick out the sorting pen, swearing up and down you’re leaving, after a snarky tone from your husband slides your way. Often a moment like that ends in endless compliments like “I need your help,” and “I’m sorry.” Not speaking from experience or anything here.
What I do know is the most important thing I could have ever seen in my lifetime is right here in front of me at the moment. It’s the look in Jason’s eyes and mine knowing we get to live our dream, working together right here in the peace and quiet of the Sandhills.