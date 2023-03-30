The calving season has been going well. We got all the cows home from stalks with the right head counts, and all the fence has been pulled and brought home to wait until fall.
We had a handful of cows that turned into “wheat pasture cattle” the last couple days before we got them moved. The cow in the picture was the ringleader. They got a taste of the wheat on the pivot corner and the electric fence was just a minor inconvenience at that point.
To add insult to injury, this was on river bottom ground with woods that required a lot of walking to penetrate. Jake came in and helped me get them on the last day. As John G used to say, “Behavior like that will make your head fall off.”
Our beef business enables us to enforce a higher level of discipline on our cows. Beef sticks and burger after a stay in the feedlot is the destiny of our behavioral problem cows. We won't sell that kind and send a problem to another producer.
I’m going to kind of hold people's feet to the fire a little now. Agriculture is at a major turning point as land prices climb and equipment costs and other inputs cater to the largest producers. I hold no animosity toward the big producers. They are on a hamster wheel that never ends. Expansion and chasing efficiency is their business model. They can have it.
My worry is, our rural communities will continue to shrink and eventually collapse if we don't develop small and medium sized guys that can market value added grains and crops. When we have just a few huge farmers, the local banks and input providers won't be getting the business.
I encourage farm families to diligently pursue outside-the-box ideas. I also encourage the retiring farmers to take a hard look at the guys who are trying to get going. How many guys that survived the 1980s were able to because they had understanding landlords and guys that gave them a chance?
The highest bidder isn't always the best bidder. I always shake my head when someone sells out or rents to a farmer that tried to cut their throat for decades.
I'm going to close out this week with a quote from a local farmer. We were eating breakfast together at a local cafe almost 20 years ago. He said, “I could have kept farming. Farming is easy today. My health is good. But, you know, I made my money, I have a good income from the rent. I don't need a huge stack in the bank. Let some other family make a living.”