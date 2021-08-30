Petersons put up winter feed for cattle, humans

Right this very minute down on the farm we are getting prepared for winter. I know, crazy huh?! It is high 90s with lovely, hair-curling humidity and I’m talking about winter.
Bales of alfalfa are a major part of the feed ration we feed the cows over the winter and we were able to get our alfalfa down and up between rains last week. I’m sorry to rub it in for those of you that haven’t been getting the rains you need or those of you that have been getting more than you need.
Our recent cutting was the third of the year so far and it looked pretty good. We have been using Anchor from Agnition to add to the alfalfa so we can bale it a little damper than we usually prefer just so we can hit the window of getting it baled and off the field before it rains.
I also spent the other day (and I do mean those whole day – because I am not near as efficient as my Grandma Mach was with canning) putting up spaghetti sauce for the winter. I am near useless growing a garden but I can grow tomatoes.
My grandma was and my dad and my stepmom are fabulous gardeners. They can grow anything they decide to and weeds don’t even attempt to grow there. Dandelions don’t even try to grow at my dad’s place, whereas my yard is the perfect pollinator zone for bees of all species due to the varied species of weeds that grow in my yard and garden.
I sincerely have the best intentions where gardening is concerned. I just truly lack the follow through. I do however grow tomatoes very well, if I do say so myself. My family loves my spaghetti sauce and salsa so I try really hard to at least be able to clear a path to the tomatoes.
We never seem to find a down time. There is always something that either needs to happen right now or we need to start getting ready for something. We are about a month or so away from harvest and I know any day now my wonderful husband is going to start talking about needing to go over the combines, heads and auger wagon to make sure we are ready for the next season on our farm.
We are already talking about when we are going to be able to wean and work calves before harvest gets going this year. The semi-trucks have already been inspected and are ready for action.
On that note, I want to wish everyone a safe and good harvest. I know some parts of the state it is going to be a rough one, but please take your time and stay safe. I worry whenever we have to move the combines, auger wagons and trucks to the next field. Some people just don’t have much patience with us.
Living the life, I love.
