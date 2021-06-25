Petersons work diligently to stay on top of pinkeye in cattle

Right, this very minute down on the farm we are hauling water and checking for pinkeye.
The only seven-letter word I know that causes me to say four-letter words: pinkeye. It is something we take very seriously on our farm, and every other farmer or rancher that raises cattle is the same way.
Any parents can relate to the complete panic you feel when you get a note from the school that head lice is making the rounds at your school. This is the same feeling we have when one of the neighbors mentions he had a case of pinkeye or you find it in your own herd.
We spend hours weekly checking cows and fence and searching eyeballs to see any watery eyes, cloudiness or anything out of the ordinary. There are many strains of pinkeye, and even the best vaccinations work only if the vaccination matches or closely matches the strain the cows get. We vaccinate our cows for pinkeye with a vaccine that covers several strains.
We try to monitor our cows and calves every other day to get to all the pastures to make sure we catch pinkeye early. Pinkeye not only is uncomfortable for the cow or calf, but left untreated it can cause blindness in the affected eye. It has been shown that calves that have to battle pinkeye can weigh up to 35 pounds lighter at weaning.
As with most diseases that cows and calves can pick up, early detection and early treatment usually can make the healing process much simpler. We usually isolate the animals that we have treated simply because pinkeye seems to be very transmittable. We keep detailed records of which cow or calf is being treated, what we used to treat it and when it was treated.
Another highlight of our week has been that we are starting to haul water to a pasture that isn’t directly connected to the homeplace. The cows in what we call the big pasture can wander up to the barn in the evening and grab a drink from the lots if they don’t want to drink from the ponds in the pasture. The cows in what we call the north pasture don’t have that option. They have a small pond, which in normal years we don’t usually have to supplement until late July or August. However, this year it looks like we are going to be hauling water in June.
The cows seem to enjoy playing with the water as it comes right off the truck. Making sure our cows always have fresh water is a huge priority for us. It doesn’t matter if it is winter, spring, summer or fall, water is a huge requirement for cattle health.
We also had special visitors out at the farm this last week. The Bright Lights program in Lincoln brought 11 students out to see what a farm is like. Bright Lights is a program that provides summer camps for youth to learn about many different areas. We showed them the cattle one day and the equipment the next along with things like how to make feed rations and how little of the earth is actually used for farming. I am thrilled they included our farm this year.
Living the life, I love!
Current basis for corn in Lincoln is even while in Waverly it is at -.17. Current basis for soybeans in Lincoln is -.25 while Waverly is -.33