Picking up irrigation pipe marks end of summer, continuation of family farm work

It seems that “a whole lotta livin’” has taken place in the two weeks since my last check-in. I’m happy to report that my previously lost dog, Waylon, was found, safe and sound, after he mysteriously appeared in a dog pen in Pauline, about two miles from our farm. The owner of the dog pen made inquiries with a neighbor, who immediately recognized Waylon from a Facebook photo I’d posted. Many folks in the neighborhood were not only praying for his safe return, but were out and about looking for him as well. I couldn’t be more grateful to have Waylon back, and Lily, his feline nemesis, won’t let him out of her sight.
Here at Post Farms, fall is definitely in the air. We had a little over an inch of rain recently, accompanied by a cool front. While I generally live with most of the windows open throughout the summer, I had to close them all last evening, as it had gotten too chilly.
Another fall marker: Irrigation pipe was picked up over the weekend. My cousin resourcefully enlisted the help of his three grandchildren, making them the sixth generation of the Post family to work this land.
Some of the poorer corn is being cut for silage, and test cuttings of soybeans on the pivot corners are taking place. Other farmers in the vicinity are beginning to cut their beans as well.
Early last week, I had the privilege of interviewing our former mail carrier, 98-year-old Wayne Gerlach of Cowles. Mr. Gerlach faithfully served farm residents throughout the region for 34 years.
I enjoyed seeing once again his 1966 Falcon that he used to deliver our mail. To increase his mail-carrying efficiency, he’d added a right-hand steering wheel to the vehicle, fitting both wheels into sprockets from a bean planter and connecting them with a bicycle chain. A right-side brake pedal was also added.
Gerlach was appointed mail carrier in 1950 for an annual salary of $2,878. Over his 34 years as a postal carrier, he logged in some 608,000 miles.
He also served in the U.S. Army during World War II, having fought in the Battle of the Bulge with the 42nd Infantry Rainbow Division. He was wounded just four days before the liberation of the Dachau prison camp. A charter member of the Cowles American Legion, Mr. Gerlach recently was honored by the post with a presentation of the medals and badges he’d earned, but had not previously been awarded.
Suffice it to say, it was a delightful afternoon of visiting, as he was very generous to share his memories and to show his extensive collection of wartime memorabilia.
Sunday found me in Clay Center at Old Trusty Days, a widely attended annual antique tractor show and demonstration. My friend Nick Gubbels, organizer of the Randolph Allis Chalmers Caravan, brought three tractors to the show, driving 185 miles over three days’ time. The most interesting to me was his 1961 propane-powered D-17. It is one of a set of three, the other two being gas- and diesel-powered. Nick and his father own about 58 restored tractors, all of which are put into service in some way or another in their Randolph-area farming operation.
This column marks the final installment of my year-long stint as a Producer Progress Reporter. I can’t begin to say how rewarding it has been to write for the Midwest Messenger. Agriculture, my family’s history, and our farm have been lifelong passions; getting to share each week both current events and past practices of our operation has been a wonderful opportunity. Writing this column also proved very therapeutic for me in coping with the loss of my farmer father last January.
I wish to thank all who took the time to read my column and to express their positive feedback. I’d also like to thank the Midwest Messenger for publishing my writing; staffers Janelle and Kristen were great to work with.
In closing, I’ll quote an old adage that seems to sum it all up: “On the eighth day, God created a farmer.” Amen!