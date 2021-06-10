Plenty of sunshine, saddle time at Meyring Cattle

We have seen a lot of sunshine and saddle time here at Meyring Cattle Co. these last two weeks.
We did get some rain at the end of May. Three-tenths over Memorial Day weekend and another three-tenths the following Tuesday continued to provide aid for the growth of our cool season grasses.
We have grown enough grass to survive the summer but there is definitely not an over-abundance of it, and we will need to manage what we have well because this past week the temperature cranked up to over 90 degrees and with the wind blowing it sure is drying things out.
We have been busy AI’ing cows. We have our first group done. They came in well and we bred 95 percent of them. We pulled off 65 cows to be recipients. The embryos will be put in that group June 10.
We are currently working on the second group. We will finish breeding group two tomorrow (June 8) and pull CIDRs on group three. Group three will be bred at the end of the week.
The following week we will have two more embryo days and that will finish up our part in the breeding season. We will leave the rest up to the bulls.
We again have been blessed with the assistance of some great friends during this time. We have a friend from college that helps us breed every year. He brings his teenage daughter with him. We also have had the help from a kid that used to work for us years ago while in high school and college. He is an adult now and a good friend and neighbor of ours.
As I mentioned in the last article, we sure enjoy this time of year. We have an excellent crew to get the work done. Black cows on green grass is a beautiful sight. And those calves are filling out and looking good.
The calves aren’t the only things growing and the grass isn’t the only thing that responded to the moisture and sunshine. The corn has done well once we shifted from the cooler temperatures to the above normal sunshiny days. There are also reports in the region that the wheat has headed out. This is probably a week to 10 days earlier than normal and is due to the sudden heat burst we have experienced in the past week.
We sent three loads of fats out at the end of May that did well on the grid, capturing over $90 per head premium. We have three loads left of calf-feds that will go out in the next 10 days.
We will continue to AI cows, but in addition to the AI’ing activities and shipping out of the feedlot we now will add some haying activities to the schedule as well.
I’ll leave you all with a thought from the cowboy church service that was held this past Sunday at the Crawford High School Rodeo: “Pray for what you want, be thankful for what you get.” We sure are thankful for the recent rains and the sunshine that followed!