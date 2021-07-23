Pollination in progress as corn reaching half-way point

Right, this very minute down on the farm we are watching corn tassel out and get pollinated. About a month ago on our farm Facebook page I started taking pictures of corn every day to show the people that follow us how fast corn grows. It has been fascinating to read all the comments and get to share what seems common to us.
We have been blessed with timely rains and good weather. We have missed the nasty winds, hail and drought that other parts of Nebraska have seen. One of the hardest things as a farmer to do is to “let go and let God.” Once we put the corn seed in the ground here in the dryland part of the state, we are at the mercy of the ever-changing weather and just have to ride out the good, the bad and the ugly. My dad always has told me if we get hit by hail not to go out for at least two or three days.
It amazes me how fast the 120 days go that it takes corn to grow and how much growing and changing it does in that time. We are almost half way done already and harvest will be here before you know it. Did you know that for every silk on an ear of corn you have the potential for one kernel of corn?
While literally watching our corn grow every day, I have been watching my granddaughter and one of her friends work with her cow and calf pair that she will get to show at the Lancaster County Fair. Cali and Jud have been coming out every day or most every day to try to convince the most stubborn calf I have ever met that she wants to walk with them.
Darlin has more attitude than any animal I have ever met, she evens has my donkeys beat for stubbornness. However, day by day she is getting used to following Cali. By the end of fair I see the beginning of a beautiful relationship.
I am working hard on getting ready for the fair myself. I created and run a kid’s ag zone, Fun at the Farm, at the Lancaster County Fair with the help of the Lancaster County Farm Bureau and Waverly FFA. We have a chance to show youth and adults where their food comes from, the cycle of corn, how to identify animals and even harvest apples. If you are in the area, stop on in and check us out July 29 through Aug. 1 at the Lancaster County Event Center.
Living, the life I love!
Current basis on corn in Lincoln is at .65 over and at Waverly it is at .59 over. Current basis on soybeans in Lincoln is at .80 over and at Waverly it is at .68 over.