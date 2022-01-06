Post Farms building back the herd

A couple of years ago during church fellowship, I remarked that one of my bucket-list items was to try my hand at China painting. This was after having seen some beautiful, locally produced items at a nearby museum. I threw in the disclaimer, however, that all I needed was yet another non-income-producing hobby. Markets were down at that time, and a fellow church member quipped that his cattle operation probably qualified as a non-income-producing hobby!
Markets go various ways at various times, and while cattle are a vital piece of the economic pie in most ag operations across the state, I know that many farmers see their herd as more than just commodity. As my dad used to say, “They’re my friends, and some days, they’re the only friends I’ve got!”
Even after retiring, cattle were the one thing he simply could not give up. A decade ago, after being wheeled out of the recovery room following surgery, and still under a haze of anesthesia, he was telling his surgeon about chasing cattle with his nephews.
Here in the present day, cattle chores – weaning and preparing calves to go into the feedlot – have occupied Post Farms’ time, as well as finishing the current feeders. As weather permits, cattle are being moved to different fields, and dirt work is being accomplished. Machinery is getting inventoried to see what needs to be repaired.
As my dad’s herd has diminished in size over time, we are looking at breeding a few of his heifers to my cousins’ bull to help build back numbers. Our current bull, while a handsome specimen, is getting too large to breed to the cattle. We’ll have to decide whether we want to sell him or turn him into hamburger. Currently, in our area, the wait time to butcher a beef is a good nine months.
Several years ago, we had a bull whose leg got injured during transport, and we ended up having to butcher. I suddenly found myself with 700 pounds of hamburger on my hands! While it was a bit tough, the meat was very tasty, and my sister and I were able to donate some to community projects, as well as share with friends on fixed income. This at least brought some good out of a tragic occurrence.
The subsequent bull served our cattle operation well for a number of years, but died of old age on a late winter/early spring day. It was a stirring sight to see this magnificent “sleeping” beast being carried out of the field on my cousin’s grapple hooks. The animal was deposited in the vicinity of the house and barn for easy pickup. We certainly were glad that the dead truck arrived ahead of spring thaw!
While damage from the Dec. 15 winds was minimal here compared to other areas, I’ve been grappling with roof issues in the aftermath: A vent cap blew off my house, leaving a hole in my second-story attic roof; and a large piece of tin was torn from the roof of an area building for which I am responsible. So, I’ve been doing a lot of communicating with roofers as of late. They are in high demand, and worth their weight in gold if you can find a good, reliable outfit! Thankfully, the major roof damage has been repaired, and I’ve put a tarp in the attic to catch moisture until the vent cap on my house gets replaced.
My family has received an outpouring of prayer support this week after my 90-year-old father was hospitalized with COVID. We are thankful to Christ the Great Physician, as my dad’s recovery over the past few days has been nothing short of miraculous. In talking with my dad over the phone this morning, I assured him that my cousins were looking after the cattle. COVID is a frightening disease, and your prayers for my dad’s continued recovery mean the world to us. We enter the new year with hearts full of gratitude.