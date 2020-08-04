Alliance, Nebraska
The past two weeks at Meyring Cattle Company the focus was bringing fall cows home to calve, weaning two groups of cattle, and finishing second cutting alfalfa.
We run a small fall calving herd that calves in August and September. The first few calves have dropped in the last couple of days. The fall calving herd offers us a low labor scenario. We like the flexibility of being able to market their offspring in a different timeframe.
The drought is a definite factor is weaning early this year, but it is not that far off from other more typical years. Eighteen years ago, the drought of 2002 forced us to wean early but, in the end, proved to us that weaning early has its advantages. From that time on when met with the challenge of a dry year, we’ve learned not to fight it or stress about it and to just wean the calves earlier. The cows have a chance to gain some flesh before winter and don’t require as much feed after you wean them. It sure seems to stretch fall grazing and the limited feed scenario. The calves seem to wean off a little easier when they are younger. With these advantages, even in a year with more normal precipitation, we still wean a little earlier than what we used to.
Second cutting alfalfa is swathed, raked, baled, hauled, and piled in hay yards.
Grasshoppers continue to be a problem in some places.
Early planted corn continues to be ahead of schedule. Walking fields and pulling ears, we find the plants almost to roasting ear stage. Kernel count looks good. Overall, for those fortunate enough to miss the hail, crops look good. Neighbors with dry edible beans report that they look really good. With some cooler temperatures the past couple of weeks, it has been easier to keep up with irrigation.
We are enjoying sweet corn on the cob and lots of produce from the garden. I am hoping to can salsa in late August or September.
The kids have enjoyed some junior rodeos and fairs in the past couple of weeks. Box Butte county fair will be underway this coming week. We are hopeful that the fair will go on as planned as other counties in the Panhandle, including Scottsbluff and Dawes counties, had their fairs last week and seemed to function near normal. Our family will exhibit beef, swine, and meat goats at the fair. It always provides some of the kids’ fondest memories of the summer, so we are looking forward to it.
As fair draws to a close, it won’t be long until the kids are back to school. The question at large seems to be “How long will the kids be back to school?” Small group “talk” at the various functions I have attended in rural America has conveyed a lack of confidence in the people making these decisions from a national, to state, to local level. For example, our family enjoyed all our usual summer activities except those that are controlled by a government entity (school or Extension/4-H).
We went on vacation, we had family reunions, we showed livestock at shows that were organized in the private sector, we went “tanking” on the Middle Loup River, we enjoyed backyard barbeques, we went to funerals and fairs (yes, even events where hundreds of people gathered). The kids are ready to go back to school. It seems to me that rural America refuses to be scared by the media and hide behind regulations that are un-constitutional. It takes courage to speak out about the current situation, but school board members in Alliance did just that last week and will vote on a reopening plan tonight (Aug. 3). We are trying to remain hopeful for the school year to be back to normal; my 2021 senior is especially hopeful that FFA and 4-H events get back to normal for his senior year.