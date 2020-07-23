Alliance, Nebraska
The spring and summer have been dry in much of western Nebraska, especially here at Meyring Cattle Co. May and June brought below average precipitation, but since July 7 we have received more moisture — collectively almost 2 inches in the following 10 days from July 7, and then .95 last night, July 19. Neighbors reporting up to an inch and a half.
Even when rain did come, the precipitation amounts were spotty and the dry conditions left us in fire danger when storms blew through the area producing mostly dry lighting. Farmers, ranchers, and the local volunteer fire departments in Box Butte, Dawes, and Sheridan counties fought many fires the first half of July. Luckily, they were spotted quickly, and water tanks were sitting filled and ready to go. Some fires burning less than an acre, some much more, some put out inches from entering a wheat field.
Besides the dry lightning, some of these storms brought strong winds. Personally, we experienced high winds that blew half of the roof off our shop. Word of mouth and Facebook reported that we were not the only ones who received wind damage to property.
Pastures with predominantly cool season grasses are in poor condition. But the recent rains will provide hope for continued grazing in places with more warm season grasses. However, many ranchers are scrambling to come up with a plan for feed and grazing into the fall, and our ranch will be weaning calves earlier than normal, starting next week on July 27.
Despite the drought, the weed, mullein, has been doing well and is starting to be a problem in our area. Personally, we have been doing a lot of spot spraying.
Early planted corn is starting to tassel.
Although our operation does not produce any wheat, the local elevator reports wheat harvest in the area to be about two-thirds complete as of July 20. Wheat harvest officially started on July 6 at the Farmer’s Coop Elevator. Quality is better than last year and tests weights averaging over 60. Protein is also higher than last few years, averaging over 11. Yields on the dryland wheat are down compared to last year due to the dry conditions mentioned above.
Going about our daily activities tending to cattle and crops in the wide-open spaces of western Nebraska, we can often forget about the disrupted world we are living in and all the abnormalities of 2020. But turning on the radio in the tractor or pickup, receiving the school newsletter in the mail, or attending the local church council or 4-H livestock committee meeting will bring a person back to reality.
County fairs and junior rodeos are usually in full swing in the upcoming weeks. A handful of county fairs in western Nebraska are doing everything they can to provide an opportunity for the youth to finish their projects and be able to show them. Changes have been made to follow directive health measures. The Box Butte County Fair in Hemingford, Nebraska lies in a low-risk area that has experienced an exceedingly small number of COVID cases. However, preventative measure are still being made to reduce the risk of COVID exposure. The livestock classes will be divided into smaller groups and all animals not being sold in the sale will be able to leave the fairgrounds directly after their show. These efforts are being made to allow for more social distancing. In addition, exhibitors will have scheduled time at the wash racks to limit the number of people going there at one time. Social distancing only allows five exhibitors at the wash rack at one given time.
The livestock sale will see the biggest changes, as the exhibitors will not walk their animals in the sale ring. The traditional size of the sale ring is being reduced to allow for more bleachers and seating area for buyers. The exhibitors will instead walk into a smaller ring holding only their sale picture of their animal. Although space is being made to allow for social distancing at the sale, bidders can also phone-in bids. The sale and shows will also all be live streaming this year. We remain hopeful that risk level will remain low and this plan will be able to come to fruition.
We, in agriculture, are used to having a plan A, B, and C and are good at adapting due to what Mother Nature hands us. But the year 2020 has given us a new definition of having plans A, B, and C. Although it’s true, a lot of us are getting tired of hearing the phrase “unprecedented times.” But one thing agriculturists have prided themselves with is the ability to adapt, no matter what politics, markets, or the weather throws at them. Remain hopeful, fellow agriculturists!