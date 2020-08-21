Hershey, Nebraska
Hello, everyone! I hope you’ve all been doing well and keeping busy since my last article. I know we sure have.
We finally received some rain in the last few weeks, and our pastures have been able to hold our yearlings longer, so we didn’t have to sell them as soon as we feared. For now, we plan on shipping the rest of them to the feedlot early next month. Right now, most of the chores for them are putting out salt and mineral and doctoring them.
The downside of the increase in moisture is that we also experienced an increase in flies, and consequently pinkeye. We use a dart gun to doctor the calves in the more remote pastures, but the ones closer to the corrals we typically bring into the chute to doctor.
We’ve also had a few steers with lump jaw to treat. These were challenging, because you can’t use a dart gun on them and they were too far away to bring to the chute. Our only option was for me and my dad to rope them. My dad headed them while I heeled and held them so he could lance the lump and give the steers an antibiotic shot.
Our calving season is now in full swing. We’ve already had about a third of the cows calve, and it’s only been a week from their original due date. We typically check the cows once a day, and tag the new calves while we’re there. Some people find it odd that we choose to calve in the fall instead of the spring, but we found that it fits our feed program better to do it that way. Our calves will also be older and require less maintenance during the colder months than newborns would, which works better for us. We breed our cows for a 50-day calving period to have a more uniform calf crop. Most of them stay within the 50 days. (Thanks for giving us twins two weeks early, number 30).
Unfortunately, we did lose one of our bottle calves soon after I wrote my last article, but the other one is alive and well, running with the big calves. We also had to bring a cow and her newborn calf to our corrals. This calf had some difficulties early on; she was born premature and only weighed about 40 pounds, so we had to bottle feed her a few times. She seems to be doing well now, though. Well enough to crawl under every fence and gate we have, anyways. Mealtimes are more like hide-and-go-seek, but we can usually find her waiting patiently in a shady spot.
The ponies I’ve been training are also doing well and are getting ready to go back to their homes in the next week. It’s been a great experience to work with them, but it’ll be nice to have more time to focus on my rodeo horses.
Speaking of rodeo, the season is going full speed ahead. I’ve been helping arrange meetings for my county’s high school rodeo club to make plans for our fall rodeo. My sister and I have already attended two weekends, with five more to go. Only one rodeo has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns so far, which is better than we could’ve hoped for. School is back in session, too, and our FFA chapter gets to have its first meeting of the year tomorrow. I finally got to meet my new FFA leader in person, and she’s only made me more excited to see what our chapter can accomplish this year.
Stay safe until next time! — Mekenna Fisher