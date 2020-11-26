Hershey, Nebraska
Hi, everyone! I hope you’re all doing well and staying busy. These past two weeks haven’t been too busy, but we’ve still found plenty to do. We’ve been working a lot on redoing our corrals, and those have come along nicely. They have new gates that are much easier to open horseback, which my sister and I both appreciate. Now, we’re working on redoing up our working alley to make it easier to get cattle through the chute. We also went to a few barrel races, two in McCook and one in Broken Bow. The horse that I’ve been working on every night ran really well at both, and we’ve been improving a lot. On our first run, though, the lights went out in the middle so we had to run again. It worked out, though, and we still managed to place. I also got to ride my sister’s horse while she went deer hunting, and riding two very different horses was a great experience.
This week, we’re going to move our pairs to fresh corn stalks, about three miles north of where they are now. It’s a pretty easy drive straight down the road, so we’re hopeful that it will go well. We’ll also pull the bulls out in about three weeks and drive them back home. The pairs will spend the winter on the cornstalks, where we’ll cake them daily.
In FFA news, we recently had our Greenhand ceremony, which we combined with our Chapter degree ceremony since we couldn’t have our banquet last spring like we usually do. My sister and seven other freshmen received their Greenhand degrees, and six juniors and I received their Chapter degrees. We also had three freshmen perform the FFA Creed for a panel of judges, to decide who represents our chapter at the district competition. One freshman spoke via a Zoom call, because he was quarantined at the time. Another freshman was my sister, who I’m proud to say will be competing at districts in December. At our last competition, our livestock judging team won first and another member of our farm business team and I placed in the top five, tying for second and third and fourth and fifth, respectively. Overall, we’re feeling pretty optimistic about this year.
In ag class, we’ve been learning about soil erosion and prevention techniques. We’re currently working on a project where we have to research different methods of preventing soil erosion and interview a local farmer to find out how those methods work for them. I’ve really enjoyed this project because it gave me an opportunity to speak with a farmer that I haven’t had the chance to for a while, and I learned a lot of new things from him that I never would have learned otherwise.
So, overall, it’s been a pretty productive few weeks, and I hope things continue to go smoothly for the rest of this year. I hope it’s the same for all of you, and that we can end the year better than we started. Thank you all for taking the time to read this, and I hope you all stay safe, stay healthy, and stay busy until next time!
— Mekenna Fisher