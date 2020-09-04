Hershey, Nebraska
We’ve been fairly busy here on the Fisher Ranch, as per usual. My sister and I have been hitting the rodeo trail hard, and we are now halfway through the season. We’ve traveled all around Nebraska, and our latest rodeo was in Bloomfield, which is nearly five hours from where we live. Unsurprisingly, we had to stay up there for two nights. Luckily, though, there were no accidents or surprises to come home to, aside from four new calves.
We now have 65 calves, with another set of twins. But neither of these need to be bottle-fed. We shut them in a pen with their mama, and so far she’s taking care of both of them. We had to send another bottle-baby to the vet because she was dehydrated, but she’s back home now and doing well. We’re trying to pair her up with a cow who already has a calf, but doesn’t seem to mind others sucking on her. So far, it seems to be working. The bottle baby we’ve had for several weeks is doing really well, too. He’s running out in the pasture with the roping calves, getting bigger and grazing every day. He still refuses to eat grain, though. Every night when we get them in, he’ll ignore the feed bunks and come to stand by the gate and wait for his bottle.
This week, we plan on being busy with the yearlings. Early Thursday or Friday morning, we’re going to gather up the remainder of the yearlings and ship them to the feedyard with the rest. If everything goes smoothly, it should only take about three hours to get them brought up to the corrals. My sister and I are going to have to miss a little bit of school that day, but our teachers are always very understanding since we live in a really agriculturally-based area.
Once we’re done with the cattle, I’ll have to turn my focus back to the ponies. The black one finally went home last week, so only the grey one is left. I haven’t had a lot of time to work with him, but he’s been doing really well when I have. He’s even learned to sort cattle. I think that that’s pretty impressive, given that most of the cattle are bigger than he is. He refuses to be intimidated, though, and works as hard as he can every time I get on him.
Speaking of hard-working horses, my rodeo horse, Cat, has been kept pretty busy. We had a bit of a scare two weeks ago when he came up lame and we couldn’t figure out what was wrong for several days. I had to practice on other horses the entire week while my dad tried to reset his shoes. That seemed to work, and he was ready to go by the weekend, which was a relief.
That pretty much sums up all of the new things we have going on. Along with that, we have to regularly check up on the calving cows, and occasionally rotate them through the series of four pastures outside of town where we keep them. We also have to find time to keep up with homework and volleyball, drama, and rodeo practice, but we’re starting to slip back into a balance. Until next time, stay strong, stay healthy, and find your balance! — Mekenna Fisher