Hershey, Nebraska
Hi, everyone — I hope things are going well for all of you. It’s been a pretty busy few weeks for us. The bulls and pairs are now out on corn stalks where they’ll stay for a few more weeks. Now that things have slowed down with them, we’re working on rebuilding our corrals. We started this Friday when my sister and I didn’t have school. We helped tear panels off of the posts, tear out the posts, and measure distances for the new post holes. We’ve made a lot of progress and it’s starting to look really nice, but there’s still a long way to go.
This project took up most of our weekend, but my sister and I were also busy with FFA. This weekend was the annual Cowboy Christmas gift show at the D&N Event Center in North Platte, Nebraska. This year and last year, our FFA chapter has been asked to set up and tear down the panels, tables, and chairs that the vendors use. It’s a great fundraiser for our chapter, and the members that participate gain valuable fundraising points that can take them to the state convention. Setting up had a great turnout of members, and everything went really smoothly. However, only female members turned up for the tearing-down. That didn’t slow us down at all, though. Every one of them more than pulled their weight and showed that they were capable of everything that the boys could do. Additionally, my Grandpa, an FFA alumni, showed up to help us load panels. Overall, it was a great experience and provided valuable revenue to our chapter.
Coincidentally, the day we tore down Cowboy Christmas happened to also be my birthday. My dad greeted me that morning by saying “Happy birthday! As a present, you don’t have to come help me build electric fence around corn stalks!” I was relieved to hear that because the wind was howling, and it left me with more time to get to church.
That day was also our Harvest Festival, and we celebrated by having a traditional service during which a friend and I were asked to sing. It was a very busy day, but I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than working with the people I love.
Next weekend will also be exciting because my sister and I get to go to a barrel race. This will be the first time I’ve raced the horse that I’ve been working on in almost a year, and I’m very eager to see what comes out of it.
Looking ahead, we have about three weeks before we move the cattle to a new cornfield by driving them down the road about three miles on horseback. Chores will be a little easier this winter because we don’t plan on buying any more calves this fall to winter and then summer on grass. Mainly because we are worried about the amount of grass that will be available next summer after this extremely dry summer and fall. Our primary focus is having enough summer grass to keep the cows together.
That’s all I have for this week, folks. Until next time, stay safe, stay busy, and keep our communities and nation in your prayers. — Mekenna Fisher