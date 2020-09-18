Hershey, Nebraska
Hi, everyone! I hope you’re all doing well. As always, we’ve been keeping busy here. We’re pretty much done calving, with only about 10 cows left to go. In the next week or two, we’ll begin branding the calves. We had another set of twins in the last week, which brings us up to five sets this year. That’s a lot of babies. To help the cows out with this, we’ve brought a few more of them home. We now have four cows that hang out in the corrals with a total of seven calves between them. One of those is the bottle calf, who seems to be enjoying the extra TLC. That still doesn’t keep him from getting impatient at dinnertime, though.
All of our yearlings are finally shipped and most of the cattle work is done, so all we have left at home are the handful of cows and the roping calves, which have been working pretty hard lately. Fortunately for them, my sister and I only have one weekend of rodeo leftw, which happens to be our hometown one. We’ve been working hard to get everything prepared for that, turning in sponsorship donations, ordering prizes, and lining up help. It’s been a little crazy, but hopefully everything turns out well for the last rodeo of the fall.
While I’m not quite ready for things to slow back down yet, just about everyone else at home is. Every night that we don’t have a volleyball game, my sister and I will get home from practice at about 6:30, and stay outside practicing until 9:30 or later, so I’m sure the horses and my parents are ready to finally get some sleep again.
Speaking of horses, both ponies are finally back home, much to the delight of their young riders. I miss their spunk and the fun I had working with them, but having them gone leaves me a lot more time for practice and homework. I definitely use that extra time, now that I have so many activities starting to fill it again.
FFA, in particular, is starting to get active again, and I’m having a blast. We’ve already had three meetings together, all of which were fun to participate. Instructions have been sent out for career development and leadership development events, which will look a little different for now, anyway. Several members have signed up for land judging and dairy judging, which will be virtual this year. Our officer team also organized a canned food drive that began last week and will last through October. Everything we receive will be donated to our local food pantry, and the class that donates the most will receive a prize as some motivation.
Probably the most exciting thing to happen this week, though, was our Beef in Schools Day. In case you don’t know much about this program, it helps to raise awareness in the student body about where our food supply comes from. Local ranchers raised beef that they and the FFA Alumni donated to the school. Once it was brought here, the Lincoln County Cattlemen came in and grilled hamburgers for the entire school, while the FFA chapter helped serve it. My dad is a member of the Cattlemen, so it’s always really cool to get to work with him on that. Everyone in the school was really excited for this day; they all agree that fresh beef is one of the best meals that we get to have.
Something that was unique about this year was the fact that the donated steer was actually raised by one of our FFA officers, which really helped tie the FFA chapter into the program. Now that it’s over, things will slow down for us for a little while, but our officer team is already working on new ideas for fundraisers and community service activities to start up throughout the year.
Until next time, stay safe, stay healthy, and keep up the good work! — Mekenna Fisher