Humphrey, Nebraska
Hello everyone! I hope you are all healthy and safe. Here are some updates on the happenings of Martensen Cattle.
As usual, the foreseeable future consists of calving and getting ready for planting. Since we have been so focused on calving, we are not prepared to start planting. However, the weather has not been on our side, for both calving and planting preparations, with our rain total adding up to a little over an inch within the past week. This may not sound like a lot, but looking at the cattle pens, you can definitely see the impacts it is having. The pens are unable to dry after continuous rain, which makes it hard to work with the cattle. We had a very warm and sunny day on Sunday though, so the pens were able to dry quite a bit, and the calves definitely enjoyed the sunshine.
As the COVID-19 situation continues to escalate, we are working hard to stay safe and stay home. Dad is very much enjoying the time off from school we kids are having, because now he has extra help with calving. We are avoiding going to town unless it completely necessary for things like feed or groceries. I encourage you all to do the same, so we can slow the spread of coronavirus. By practicing social distancing and good hand washing techniques, we can all do our part to help. I hope you and your loved ones are all staying safe and healthy.
At ADM in Columbus, Nebraska, corn is $3.18, with futures at $3.43. Beans are $8.87 as of March 27. — Mikayla Martensen