Humphrey, Nebraska
Hello everyone, here are a few updates on what is going on at Martensen Cattle and some of the events happening in Humphrey.
Recently, we have been working hard to prepare for the calving season. We have pens set up in the barn that are ready for the new moms. In the approaching weeks, we should have calves hitting the ground left and right, which means we will have to start checking for newborns during the night. We make it a priority to tag the calves as soon as possible, so then we know which calf belongs to which cow. When tagging calves, we also give them basic shots, and band the bull calves. For our operation, we also keep track of the calves in a book, where we write down their number, gender and color. This way, we can easily keep track of which cows have calved. We also have our heat boxes ready to go, just in case the cold decides to come creeping back.
With calving on our minds, we haven’t been able to get started on any planting preparations, but we will need to start think about that soon. We have been grateful for the beautiful weather we’ve had recently, and hopefully it stays that way. Corn and soybean prices have been down, but as of March 2, soybeans were up 7 cents, and corn was up 8 cents. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that prices keep rising.
This past week was also FFA Week, during which we had the opportunity to celebrate the wonderful organization in my school. We had different events going on all week, including Business and Staff Appreciation and Ag Olympics. This gave us the chance to display our chapter success, all while educating our school about agriculture, FFA, and the leadership experiences we have gained. It was a very successful week! — Mikayla Martensen