Hello, everyone! I hope you’re having a fantastic week. Here is my final update about Martensen Cattle.
During the past few weeks, we have been focused on irrigation, or “irritation” as dad likes to call it, and checking cattle. The crops are looking good and great, and have been enjoying the little rain we have received. In the past week, we have gotten anywhere from 0.3 of an inch to 1 inch, depending on which field you are looking at. While it isn’t as much rain as we’d like, it is better than nothing. Hopefully in the near future, Mother Nature will cut us some slack and give us a big shower.
On the cattle side of things, we have been dealing with quite a bit of pink eye in both cows and calves. We have been working closing with our veterinarian to figure out what the more effective solution is for our operation. We have been doing our best to treat it with LA-300, so hopefully, this gets the problem under control. The grass is looking good though, so hopefully, we can keep the cattle grazing for a few more weeks.
I would like to finish off this report by saying thank you to everyone for reading and following along with our crazy cattle operation. This is my last Youth Producer Progress Report, and I’m so thankful I had the opportunity to be a part of this program. Thank you once again for reading, and I hope you all have a great day!
As of Monday, Aug. 17, corn was $2.96 and beans $8.38 at CVA in Humphrey. — Mikayla Martensen
