Humphrey, Nebraska
Hello everyone, I hope you all had a fantastic Easter! Here are some updates on the happenings of Martensen Cattle.
Recently, we have been focusing on calving and preparations for planting. We have about 100 head of cattle left to calve, so we are getting close to the end. The calves have enjoyed the warm weather, but weren’t so happy about the snow and hail we received on Sunday. Nebraska weather sure keeps things interesting.
In terms of planting, we have been applying anhydrous and we also received our seed last week. The warm weather has dad itching to get into the field. We usually aim to start planting by April 20, so hopefully we are all good to go by then. While the pandemic has not changed any of our plans on crops or marketing strategies so far this year, we are hoping that the corn and bean prices start to rise. Hopefully, the sun decides to stay and we can get into the field sooner than expected.
With all the beautiful weather we have been experiencing, it has given me the opportunity to work on a little planting of my own. On Saturday, I had the opportunity to plant my potatoes, and I also plan to add some green beans, carrots, zucchinis, pumpkins, and maybe some tomatoes. Aside from gardening, I have also been working on lots of school work. I am currently preparing to write my final essay for my college English class, with the topic being “Does beef production have an impact on global warming”. It has been a very interesting topic to research, and I can’t wait to start writing.
At ADM in Columbus, corn is $3.06, with futures at $3.31. Beans are $7.98, as of April 10. — Mikayla Martensen