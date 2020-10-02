Alliance, Nebraska
From the beginning of my submissions to the Producer Progress Report for the Midwest Messenger in July, there has seemed to be a reoccurring theme: Dry, dry, dry. These past two weeks have continued that theme and Mother Nature has only flirted with sending us some moisture. Just yesterday it sprinkled several times throughout the day, but we cannot seem to get anything measurable. The weather is sure proving it to be fall though, with cooler morning temperatures and more frequent days of wind.
So while September shapes up to bring us fall temperatures and weather patterns, we have been chipping away one by one our big activities for the fall: weaning calves, silage and high moisture corn harvest, and wrapping up haying for the season.
The biggest accomplishment of the last week was getting our high moisture corn in the pit. This harvest was a bit earlier because of the freeze that we received the second week of September. With temperatures reaching near 90, the corn was drying down fast, and we averaged 26% moisture. Yields were only average (200-215 bu/acre). Still, we are thankful for this harvest and the feed for the winter and the safety getting it harvested, hauled, and packed!
We also were able to get done haying. We finished up the fourth cutting alfalfa and put up some cornstalks. Alfalfa yields were below average (even under irrigation) — another effect of the drought of 2020. Haying equipment can now be washed and put away for the winter.
We spent an afternoon branding our fall calves. Even though this is our low-maintenance herd, a few years ago I insisted on branding these calves and making the day “all about the kids”. I was insistent because of the smaller size of this herd, it would allow us the time to “teach the tradition” to the younger generation. Kids do most of the roping, and more kids do the wrestling. We always try to invite new people or people who do not normally get a chance to experience this ranching tradition. It was a successful and safe afternoon, and everyone seemed to have fun. Of course, a branding wouldn’t be complete without serving beef, and smoked brisket awaited the crew for the evening meal.
On the agenda for the coming week is sorting our bulls. They will go through a critical first sort and the culls will be banded. The ones that pass this first inspection will be sent to Arapahoe to be developed and marketed through the Powerline Genetics system. There will be additional culls up to the sale time and only the cream of the crop will be marketed in March.
The next month will be filled with receiving calves we purchased through a variety of different sources, including private treaty and video auctions. Most of these calves will get weaned here in our feedlot. Health may be a struggle with as dry as it is.
Speaking of which, I better get this article submitted and hit the road to truck a set of calves coming in today. — Shauna Meyring