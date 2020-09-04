Alliance, Nebraska
As wife/mother/rancher, one of the many hats I wear is “assisting my kids chasing their dreams”. Last report I mentioned that my daughter and I had hit the road to high school rodeos. I did not grow up on the “rodeo road”, so I have had to live outside my comfort zone and learn the ropes of hauling horses for competition. I have asked for advice and followed their lead about hauling water, panels, and our own power source to be as self-sufficient as possible. In the last year, each rodeo weekend trip has provided an opportunity for me to expand my comfort zone.
From FaceTiming a ranch hand to figure out why my generator ran but would not provide any power, I have learned about different adapters that provide the needed electricity for trailers with living quarters. On another weekend, after taking cold showers, I learned that my trailer is only equipped with a gas-powered hot water heater.
Just when I start to think that I am getting all the kinks worked out, I’m faced with another challenge. Last weekend in Lexington, the generator could not keep up with running the air conditioner until I switched the refrigerator over to gas. I’ve learned more about watt loads than I ever thought I was interested in.
I was just thinking, “I got this” when my daughter came back from tying her horse up after her pole run and informed me, “We have a flat tire on the trailer”. Since it was near 100-degree heat, I waited until the cool of the following morning to change the tire. As I wiped the WD-40 from my hands after securing the lug nuts on the new tire, I checked off one more obstacle that I can conquer on the “rodeo road”.
Why I write about this is partly due to the fact that while many people can chase the rodeo together as a family, this is not a choice for many of us running agricultural farms and ranches. So, while my husband stays home to manage the ranch and feedlot, my role right now is to live outside my comfort zone until it becomes my comfort zone. And with each weekend, my daughter builds confidence in the arena and I build confidence on the road.
Meanwhile, back home, the guys finished baling and stacking the remaining sorghum and got the new piece of alfalfa drilled.
Weaning the last group of calves got pushed back from our original plan of Aug. 21 to this last Wednesday, Aug. 26. We hauled yearlings home from pasture this past Friday. I got to be “trucker” for both days making multiple trips with our 30-foot trailer.
There is always something to do in the feedlot. Weaned groups of calves were sorted into pens of heifers and bulls. And a newly purchased pen of yearling got processed.
Today (Sunday), we took a drive across the Sandhills, taking the scenic route through pasture roads to visit a friend. One of those drives where, as the crow flies, they are only about 20 miles away but it takes over an hour to drive there. As usual, cows were the topic of conversation. Discussion included everything from the history of the ranch to corral designs and cattle handling.
The country remains dry and in much need of a long, soaking rain. Fall seems to be in the air. Some days last week we saw temperature swings from 40 to near 50 degrees in one day, with highs in the 90’s and lows in the 50’s at night. And just when we were relieved to have a bit cooler daytime temperatures, the wind decided to blow, sucking the life out of everything. This past week, Nebraska saw fires both in the south-central and northern Panhandle. Timber burns in the McGrew area southeast of Scottsbluff in Banner County, as well as another fire in the timber south of Chadron.
This coming week we will head to the Nebraska State Fair and silage chopping won’t be too far behind that. Happy fall y’all! — Shauna Meyring