Alliance, Nebraska
Fall continues to stay dry and we have had some winds that have created nasty conditions in the feedlot a few days. I know; I sound like a broken record. I think most of my readers will understand the phrase, “broken record”, but for the younger reader who may not get the mental image of that phrase, I encourage you to go strike up a conversation with your grandparent. You never know what kind of stories they are just waiting to tell.
Talking about stories, I have been reading a book with the untold stories of those who survived the Great American Dust Bowl. The book entitled “The Worst Hard Time” written by Timothy Egan has helped me to keep things in perspective this year. It includes firsthand stories of those who survived the “Dirty ‘30s”. It begins with historical accounts gathered from the survivors, newspaper articles, and weather and ag reports.
The book begins in 1901 with a description of “the great plow-up” in southern Nebraska, southeastern Colorado, the eastern edge of New Mexico, western Kansas, and the panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas. The book continues with the incredible stories through 1939. When I’m tempted to be depressed about the challenges of the year 2020, I remind myself that my babies are not dying of dust pneumonia, I do not have to stop my car on the way to town to dig out a drift in the road made of three feet of blowing sand, and I did not have to resort to canning Russian thistles to sustain my family for the winter.
Instead, despite all the challenges of 2020, we have a pantry filled with other more delectable canned goods to sustain my family for the winter, and big pits of silage and high moisture corn to sustain the cattle for the upcoming winter months. Not to mention dry corn coming in the bin and stackyards filled with native hay and irrigated alfalfa. Our small feedlot is full of calves and we have placed some calves in custom lots for finishing, as well. We will continue to receive a few more loads throughout the remainder of October.
We pregnancy tested one group of cows this past week. Pregnancy rates were average. Cows are in better condition than expected considering the drought, but as I mentioned in an earlier article, early weaning is a huge benefit to both the cow and the grass.
We still have about 85 acres of dry corn left to harvest. Some of this did receive some wind damage and has went down. We will be combining it later this week. The corn dried down fast here in the Panhandle. Dry corn harvested last week was testing 11 moisture. It is unusual for the corn to be that dry this time of the year and most of the corn will be out before the beets are out of the fields.
When I drove to town tonight to pick up my youngest after school, I noticed beet harvest is in full swing now, too. I said it last time and I’ll say it again: Be careful out there on the roads. Heavy harvest traffic combined with poor visibility with dust at sundown and windshields that win the battle with bugs can lead to dangerous conditions.
So, despite all the challenges of 2020, I remember the endurance of our ancestors and those that survived the “Dirty ‘30s” and I’m thankful I am not canning Russian thistle for the winter. — Shauna Meyring