Alliance, Nebraska
Our family’s Labor Day weekend tradition lately has been showing at the Nebraska State Fair. We have shown animals in all three barns: beef, goats, and swine. While we are a cattle family, we have enjoyed the most success showing pigs competitively, and the Nebraska State Fair was a highlight for us this year. We were honored with the Champion Duroc Market Swine, the Supreme Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt, and the Reserve Champion Market Gilt. State Fair schedule was modified this year due to COVID-19 and we’re going to be going home a day earlier than in normal years. The Grand Island heat and humidity were not as brutal as in previous years and we always enjoy our time there. But before we were headed home, the weather forecast was weighing on our minds.
The Nebraska Panhandle recorded temperatures over 100 degrees on Sept. 5. The forecast predicted a drop of temperatures over the next 72 hours to lows in the 20’s. With corn in the field awaiting harvest, this was a big concern. On Wednesday night, temperatures in our area reached 27 degrees for a lengthy period of the night. This was a killing freeze. We expect corn to be lighter test weights at harvest because most of it was not quite mature yet. Late planted crops will probably be in trouble.
We were able to get started on the silage at the end of the week and in two good days, we packed 3,500 tons. Our local custom choppers are luckily nearing the end of silage harvest. Two of them report that they have only two to three days left.
The passing storm brought a bit of much-needed moisture. We received .6, which drastically helped the roads and our feedlot pens. We had been fighting dust in feedlot pens and all the harvest traffic takes a toll on the dry roads. The neighbors planting wheat also greatly appreciated the moisture to aid in plant germination.
Other activities on the ranch the past two weeks included getting millet hay and alfalfa swathed. Activities in our near future include harvesting high moisture corn, drilling rye for spring grazing, and branding the fall calves.
Another topic heavy on my mind the last couple of weeks was the fires burning across our nation. Landowners and forest service agencies have been struggling with regulations that hinder forest management and leads to too much fuel to burn. Logging, grazing, and prescribed burns can reduce frequency and the size of wildfires.
My husband’s family ranching roots are in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. His paternal grandfather worked for the forest service and earned a degree in forestry from CSU. He had a saying that went something like this, “There are only three things that will eventually happen to a tree. It will be harvested, die of disease, or it will burn.” With many family and friends still ranching in the mountains of Colorado and friends in California, I am burdened with the resources lost in these fires, both in our forests and financial resources to fight the blazes burning out of control. These catastrophic fires are destroying the very habitat (wildlife) that they are trying to protect. Just another lesson that can be learned from the crazy year 2020.
Until next time, stay safe out there and alert on the roads as harvest traffic picks up! — Shauna Meyring