Producer Progress Reports: Meyring Cattle

Alliance, Nebraska
Hello friends!
In the last few months whether I am doing business at the local co-op, at the county fair with my kids, or on a small business trip with my husband, we run into people we know who tell us they enjoy reading my articles. So now, as I write, it feels like I’m just catching up with friends.
We took a small trip at the end of the week through the northeast corner of Colorado and then the southwest corner of Nebraska to visit some people we do business with. In my previous article, I mentioned that we are making plans at Meyring Cattle Company to amp up our breeding program to include better genetics. At the end of our trip last week, we picked up a Simmental heifer to add to our herd and one that the kids may be able to show, and we also picked up an Angus cow to flush. A quick note from our trip is that it is dry everywhere. Feedlots are dusty and every county road is a fog. We did not see any places where corn was piled on the ground and anyone you talk to says corn basis still is strong.
On that note, my husband has spent some time trying to figure out how to procure the cheapest corn possible for late spring and summer. To get corn delivered to the feedlot, it looks like it will be .20 to .30 over and normally we would be .20 to .30 under.
The year 2020 and the situation the world is experiencing with COVID-19 continues to bring uncertainty and challenges. We had hopes to go the new livestock show in January that was scheduled as an alternative to the canceled National Western Stock Show. The NebraskaN in Grand Island was scheduled for 16 days in January, but just before Thanksgiving we heard it announced that it became another casualty of COVID and has been canceled. We are hoping to find other winter shows to take the heifers to and are exploring showing at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic in February.
As coaches for our county livestock judging team, we have always taken youth to the Cattlemen’s Classic for the livestock judging contest, but we as a family have never shown cattle there. This year, hopefully, we can do both. The livestock judging contest is scheduled as the kickoff for The Classic on Saturday, Feb. 13. Heifers are scheduled to show on Wednesday, Feb. 17. We may even be able to attend a New Year’s Show that we just heard about.
Keeping with the kids’ activities, in the coming week, both of my high school kids will be participating in FFA LDE contests. The Leadership Development Events for December will be held virtually over Zoom this year. The chapter youth have been working extremely hard to prepare for these contests and they have kids competing in several events. My two kids are competing in the Employment Skills contest and Ag Demonstration Contest. Everyone is grateful that they are still able to compete in some capacity.
The weather has been extremely dry and unusually warm for this time of year. So, in addition to what I mentioned in the last article about cornstalks holding out longer, it has also enabled us and neighbors to get caught up on projects. Personally, here at Meyring Cattle Company, we have been able to put in a water tank that needed replaced between some pivots and we were able to do some dirt work. The guys hauled some gravel into some places that we are hopeful could get muddy next spring. (fingers crossed)
Looking into the future much closer than spring, the next few weeks look like much of the same as the last few. We can settle into some sort of a cruise control this time of year and we are looking forward to the holidays with the family and continuing traditions that those holidays hold. Specifically this year, we plan on cutting a live Christmas tree from the forest again. Wishing everyone, the same: The ability to settle down a bit and enjoy your family and the holidays! — Shauna Meyring
