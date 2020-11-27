Alliance, Nebraska
Things this time of year can get mundane around Meyring Cattle Company. Everybody seems to have their routine they go through every morning to tend to all the livestock. The feeders feed the feedlot, the pen rider rides pens, and the cows on cornstalks get mineral and their water checked. Some of the bigger items to get checked off the list in the last two weeks was shipping out seven loads of cattle and getting the seed corn for next spring ordered. Another item of business as harvest is complete and the end of the year draws near is meeting with the accountant and managing taxes.
In addition, at the close of the year it is critical to evaluate our production and the factors that affected it and make adjustments for next year.
From the feedlot standpoint we are done weaning calves, but we have struggled with respiratory issues this fall. Although the health of the calves has gotten better in the last 10 days, our biggest challenge is mycoplasma. Mycoplasma is widespread and individual cases can occur in almost any herd although Mycoplasma pneumonia primarily affects stocker and feeder cattle.
In addition to the pneumonia, mycoplasma often is carried through the bloodstream to the joints where it causes severe arthritis and lameness issues. We have struggled with this for a number of years and have searched for solutions and we continue to research and search for remedies. Mycoplasma is very difficult to treat because commonly used antibiotics do not work well. When feedlots obtain cattle from outside sources, it is next to impossible to eradicate the disease and the best solution is to reduce the stressors to which the cattle are exposed. Reducing the stress indicators may include having customers wean their calves at home, the use of weaning with blabs, and evaluating their vaccination programs.
Planning for the future of Meyring Cattle Company has also included amping up our breeding program to include better genetics. This will be done through continuing to expand our embryo program that we started last year. We put in 60 embryos last year and we are hoping to double that this coming year. As a seedstock herd and a multiplier for Powerline Genetics, our customers can’t improve their genetics if we are not continually striving to improve our own. Current technology of the internet and online auctions provide an endless avenue to shop for these genetics. However, finding the right genetics to fit our program as well as our budget remain challenging and can consume a lot of time at the computer.
We can always use more moisture, but we have been blessed with beautiful weather these past few weeks. An advantage of this weather pattern has been the cornstalks are lasting longer than normal, which a huge benefit to our operation when feed is expensive and tight. We are very thankful to stretch those cornstalks into the winter months.
I will conclude with that thought of thanksgiving as we prepare for the upcoming holiday of Thanksgiving. Let not your hearts be troubled and remember to count your many blessings! — Shauna Meyring