Oak Hill Farms
Julian Neb.
Exciting news this week from the Hodges’ farm. In my last article, I talked about the Berkshire breed’s superior pork quality traits. This is something that purebred Berkshire breeders have to constantly evaluate. One way that they can do this evaluation is through the use of progeny testing.
Our herd, along with many other producers from across the United States, deliver eight 50-pound feeder pigs from a single sire to an American Berkshire Association (ABA) sponsored facility in Indiana every spring. An unbiased third party cares for these pigs throughout the summer until they are slaughtered in the fall. Valuable data is collected and each producer’s pen is then indexed based on this data.
There are two indexes that the hogs are measured for, one for performance traits and another for meat quality. Performance traits include: Average daily gain, feed efficiency, structural soundness, and others. Once the hogs reach market weight, they are slaughtered and each individual carcass undergoes more testing. These include traditional measures of backfat thickness and loin eye area. Other meat quality traits that are evaluated are color, firmness, marbling, (also known as intramuscular fat), pH, and others.
Meat from each pig then undergoes a blind taste test by a human taste panel. I don’t know about you, but taste-testing purebred Berkshire pork chop seems like the best job ever. The criteria that the taste panel ranks them on includes tenderness, juiciness, texture, and flavor. When all this data is completely gathered and each individual sire has been indexed, the ABA publishes the results at https://americanberkshire.com/progeny-test/. Berkshire breeders are then able to make genetic selections within their herds, as well as compare their results against other herds across America.
This year our family entered a sire (who’s registered ABA name is Bigfoot 55-2) that finished first over all other entries in meat quality and second overall in performance. Our family works very hard to produce a genetically sound herd and we are proud to see our hard work paying off through this test. The most important part of raising quality pork is what’s under the hide, not always just what you can see from the outside. — Elizabeth Hodges