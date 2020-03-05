PPR Elizabeth Hodges

Elizabeth Hodges of Oak Hill Farms in Julian, Midwest Messenger Producer Progress Reporter

Julian, Nebraska

Much like the weather this winter has been in southeast Nebraska, this week was kind of a quiet one here on the Hodges’ farm. When I asked my Dad about how this year’s winter weather has treated the hogs, he simply replied, “Much better than last year. Winter is a good time for a drought.” While there are always periods of snow and ice to deal with, we’ve enjoyed milder temperatures around here lately and have so far had less than ⅓ of the total snowfall that we experienced last year. My dad has a very optimistic view of the future of the pork industry, even as the threat of a worldwide coronavirus pandemic negatively affected nearly all markets this past week. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been directly affected by this dangerous new virus.

I took another step forward in my future in agriculture by taking a College of Agricultural and Natural Resources (CASNR) visit at University of Nebraska-Lincoln this past week. I’m proud to say that I will be following in both of my parent’s footsteps by becoming a Husker this fall. The opportunities are endless in the ever-changing agricultural industry and I want to be a part of paving the way for innovation. While attending UNL, I plan on majoring in agricultural and environmental sciences communication. With this field of study, I can continue writing agricultural news articles like this and help to get the truth about agriculture out to our consumers. — Elizabeth Hodges

