Julian, Nebraska
Much like the weather this winter has been in southeast Nebraska, this week was kind of a quiet one here on the Hodges’ farm. When I asked my Dad about how this year’s winter weather has treated the hogs, he simply replied, “Much better than last year. Winter is a good time for a drought.” While there are always periods of snow and ice to deal with, we’ve enjoyed milder temperatures around here lately and have so far had less than ⅓ of the total snowfall that we experienced last year. My dad has a very optimistic view of the future of the pork industry, even as the threat of a worldwide coronavirus pandemic negatively affected nearly all markets this past week. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been directly affected by this dangerous new virus.
I took another step forward in my future in agriculture by taking a College of Agricultural and Natural Resources (CASNR) visit at University of Nebraska-Lincoln this past week. I’m proud to say that I will be following in both of my parent’s footsteps by becoming a Husker this fall. The opportunities are endless in the ever-changing agricultural industry and I want to be a part of paving the way for innovation. While attending UNL, I plan on majoring in agricultural and environmental sciences communication. With this field of study, I can continue writing agricultural news articles like this and help to get the truth about agriculture out to our consumers. — Elizabeth Hodges