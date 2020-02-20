Julian Nebraska
One aspect of Nebraska that makes it a unique state is the unpredictable weather. For most people, the cold is a little inconvenient because we have to warm up our cars earlier in the morning. However, for farmers like my dad, the cold weather can sometimes put a damper on their plans. When the warmer days do come around, it is a real treat. Some of the tasks that Dad accomplished this week were grinding lots of feed, and farrowing 20 new litters of pigs. One aspect of my Dad that I admire is how he can work hard on the farm providing for the family, but also is always there in the basketball stands for myself and my three siblings. With three varsity and junior varsity basketball games this past week for my sister and me, as well as elementary games for my two brothers on Saturday and Sunday, he has sat in the bleachers a lot. This is one of the most admirable qualities that many farmers all across Nebraska share. They not only work hard on the farm, but they also make time for their family.
Earlier last week, I was fortunate enough to go to an Auburn Agency Crop Insurance meeting along with many other farmers in the Nebraska City area. Learning more about the new policies and insurance plans that are available for the benefit of farmers was a great opportunity. Seeing the impact of last year’s flooding in Nebraska on paper was eye-opening to say the least. This shows the resilience and strength that farmers must have.
The keynote speaker for this event was Damien Mason, who is a businessman, agriculturist, speaker, podcaster, writer, and consultant. He spoke on the two subjects that he knows best: business and agriculture. Mason has bold opinions on the agricultural industry and demonstrated different ways to talk to those who are not ag literate and/or bash the agricultural industry. One of the tips was not to use science to prove your point because a large percentage of people don’t know that Earth revolves around the sun. Putting the information into terms that the common person would know is the best way to communicate to those that have “food fear”.
So when you see a farmer at your local sporting event or anywhere in public with their family, thank them for their part in putting food on your table. To all of those farmers out there, I want to sincerely thank you for putting in the effort daily to feed the world. — Elizabeth Hodges