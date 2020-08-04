North Platte, Nebraska
Nebraskaland Days is here. We spent the weekend at the powwow at Buffalo Bill's ranch. The weather has been ideal. It was a beautiful setting with Buffalo Bill's show barn to the south and the North Platte River valley to the north. The drum beat could be heard a mile away.
This coming week is going to be full of activity, too. (If you are reading this in print, then I'm talking about last week.) It starts Tuesday with the prime rib feed. The Lincoln County Cattleman put this on. We cook up about 1,800 pounds of prime rib. We serve our meal downtown in North Platte for $10 a plate. This is a Nebraskaland Days tradition. Then the rodeo starts Wednesday and goes through Saturday.
As far as the field work, we are in the middle of swathing third cutting alfalfa. This cutting looks good. All of the crops in the area look excellent. Virtually everything in this valley is irrigated, and that has made all of the difference this year. I think that the soybeans look super.
If I had to guess a yield just for fun, I would say 80 bushels. Just keep on reading the Messenger and I'll let you know some time in October what the final yield is. We had a beautiful field of beans two years ago. And then on Aug. 15 a hail storm came through that took 90% of the leaves off of the soybeans and all of the north windows out of my house. The beans were at the wrong growth stage to receive that kind of damage. From my earlier pod counts and my farmer's intuition, I think those would have been 80 bushel beans. The hail knocked them back to 15 bushels per acre. But we haven't received any hail yet this year. Not to speak of. The corn looks very good but I would hate to guess a yield. Good to excellent, I hope?
I am excited for my watermelons. This is my first year so it is extra fun. A friend of mine also planted a few of my starts in his garden. The watermelons are so big but they started to split open. We ate one and it was really good considering it probably wasn't completely ripe.
One of the old neighbors who is no longer with us told me a watermelon story. Their place was right next to the irrigation ditch. Another neighbor had a watermelon patch way up stream. After school, some of the kids would go over and drop a few watermelons into the irrigation ditch. Then all they had to do was wait for them to arrive. She said those were the best kind of watermelons. I've never proved it but apparently watermelons do float?