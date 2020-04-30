North Platte, Nebraska
Spring has decided to stick around this time. We had a branding last Saturday. The conditions turned out to be perfect. I decided to start a little later in the day to let it warm up.
We started about 12:30, just about the time I was watching a cloud of smoke build to the east. The smoke looked to be in the direction of my pastures, but there was very little wind and I didn’t think I should shut down the branding. I got a few phone calls saying it was headed right for my place. I finally grabbed my cousin, Nick, and we headed for the water wagon. We took time to put 250 gallons on and headed for the hills. We caught the fire coming across my pasture and did a pretty fine job putting it out. Airplanes were dive-bombing the fire and later road graders came through. This week I am going to straighten up the damage done by the road grader and re-seed the area. We are going to fence out the burned area with electric fence. We did get a gentle shower after the fire and the hills are turning green now.
We had enough crew at home that they were able to get all of the calves branded. (Thanks, everybody.) I haven’t seen any upside down brands yet anyway. Just kidding, my brother knows his way around a branding iron just fine.
We are starting to plant corn today! I am several days ahead of the planter with the strip tiller. Signs of the eagerness of spring are all around. The first shoots of wild asparagus are poking through and will be ready to pick tomorrow. The peach trees are just starting to blossom. The watermelon plants are up and I will transplant them outside next week. When I turned to cows out on rye, it had nice growth but we had a cold snap and a snowstorm and they had it pretty well ate down. Well, after the branding, we left the herd off the rye for a week and now it’s time to turn back out. They won’t have to poke their heads through the fence anymore for every little blade of green grass. Green grass in spring means it’s time for the cows to be out grazing. The cows think so anyway.
We have fencing to finish up in the hills and then turn the windmills on around the first of May. We usually turn out around May 20.
Spring is a time for new life. Another growing season is upon us. — Paul Orr