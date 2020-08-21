North Platte, Nebraska
The valley seems very much the same as it did two weeks ago, at the time of my last writing. Third cutting alfalfa is baled, stacked.
It feels that things have slowed down, or that we are slightly caught up. This week we are starting on three barn projects. One just needs a window. Two of them need cabled. And one will get entirely covered in tin. I would like to have this done before harvest starts.
We had a tree cutting day last week. We worked on three different places, dropping dead trees and trimming dead branches. They needed cleaned up and as a byproduct, I now have heat for the house for most of the winter.
An FFA kid owed us a day of labor and so we finished up building some new fence. So many kids seem to be interested in agriculture now. I think they are looking for something real that they can believe in. Something interesting and exciting and rewarding. Something productive and helpful to others. It doesn’t have to be on a large scale. It can be a garden. It can be a milk cow. I told him people will go to school. They call it “ag science”, they call it “ag business”. But I told him there’s only one sure way to make it in agriculture: (wiping my brow) “Sweat.” It’s good for you, too.
Speaking of that, we have done a little hand weed control in the soybeans. We had some apparently herbicide resistant amaranth in the beans around the outside of the field. It may be resistant to some herbicides but it is not resistant to a spade in the hands of a capable human being. If it becomes resistant to steel, then I may start to worry. Amaranth may have been a cultivated crop in this country at one time, and still is in some other countries. I guess the seeds are used as a cereal grain and the greens are actually eaten. It must be different than our pigweed though, because I have never actually seen an amaranth seed here. It sure can spread though.
I don’t know when shattercane came to the valley. Maybe in the ‘80s; it was before my time. We try to hand weed that from the fields when we see it. I’ve been told that the seeds do not become viable until they start to turn from their green color to a brown color. So this time of year we just pull it and leave it lying in the field.
We had a nice time at the North Platte rodeo on Wednesday. I won’t mention the rest of the nights because they decided it was suddenly too dangerous for ordinary people to attend and we were not supposed to be there. The small town rodeos are still going strong. I think stronger
than ever. We have another one this weekend. I sure look forward to that. In the words of one of my old college buddies: “Don’t let the world get you down.” — Paul Orr