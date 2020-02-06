North Platte, Nebraska
We had a quarter section of corn fall down on the ground last fall. It was due to a combination of unusual circumstances, but mostly a whole lot of western Nebraska wind. We struggled to get it harvested. We harvested only part of the day when the plants had the proper amount of dew or frost on them. We harvested half of the field, picking only in one direction.
We also ended up with a pitchfork inside the combine, and we battled a standing corn fire, but that’s a whole other story.
The moisture content was still about 18%, but we were able to bin most of it. That reminds me, I need to turn some fans on.
After harvest there was enough corn still on the ground to cause me some concern. My guess was perhaps 10 bushels per acre. My goal was to convert all of that corn into pounds of beef to sell, and not convert it into dead cows. My experience has been that calves will not overeat like experienced cows will. The calves spent close to three months on that field. They were my clean-up crew and they did a nice job. One thing I will brag about — we had no sickness before, during, or after weaning. Health has been excellent. When life gives you lemons … well, you know the rest of that story.
We had two gorgeous 65-degree days this past weekend, but today it cooled right down so we could bundle up and get some work done. It was finally time to get the calves to the sale barn. The previously mentioned corn field is miles from any of our corrals. One neighbor I talked to had just built a very nice set of corrals that was close by. He was very kind and helpful to let us use them, and even helped us get the calves in. The calves are now at the North Platte Stockyards, waiting to find a new owner at the sale tomorrow.
When you have neighbors like that, it makes you feel like you’re doing something right. Trading help among neighbors is such an important, but uncommon, practice here in the valley. You can bet that if he calls me for help in the future, I will be there to do what I can.
The frost has pretty well left the soil. While it gets a little muddy in the afternoons, it may be possible to remove some electric fence.
There are two heifers left to calve. They should be completely done before the cows even begin. The calves on the ground are doing just what new calves are supposed to do. It’s always nice to have new life on the farm. — Paul Orr