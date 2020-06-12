North Platte, Nebraska
The first cutting alfalfa is all put up. We missed another rain last night, which allowed us to finish up this morning. The alfalfa cured incredibly fast. Quality was excellent, but yield was definitely down. I did have to do some fancy driving to get some hay in the baler as it tried to blow up to South Dakota. I have heard people talking about aphids, but I haven’t seen any problems. I need to get dry fertilizer spread on the fields and then get some water to them. The fields are flood irrigated and it is just a matter of getting the water to go where you want it to go. Irrigation built this valley. Regardless of anything else going on in the world today, water here still runs downhill.
I think everything looks good. The spraying is done and now we just need to side dress some fertilizer. Then we have some corn fields to ditch and build laterals. It is getting noticeably dry here in the valley. I have this feeling we might need to irrigate soon. It is dry, but we’re not in trouble yet. The hills are green and the cows are getting along. Anyway, it always rains at the end of a dry spell. Think that one over for a while.
I did treat two cows in the last two days for pink-eye. Keep an eye on those eyes.
The price looked good so I took some open cows to the sale a few days ago. I was happy with the price. I would like to see the price of fat cattle go up. I might not be able to be in business if it weren’t for the feed yards. And as far as beef is concerned, people will always want to eat food that tastes good and is good for them. It comes as natural as breathing air.
Plans for this week: First, I’m helping my friend Tommy move back up here from Kansas. And we’ll start on grass hay next week. That will give us time to blow the dust off of some back-burner projects. — Paul Orr